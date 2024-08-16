How Olivia Dunne and Angel Reese Became NIL Powerhouses? Latest LSU Amazon Series Reveals Money Making Secrets

LSU athletes have earned the utmost respect and fame throughout their college careers and even thereafter as they got drafted in their respective professional sports. They have also received some of the most lucrative NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) deals that not only made them stand out from others but also allowed them to earn sufficient money while still being in college.

American gymnast Olivia Dunne and WNBA star Angel Reese are no different. These star players have made their name right from their college days. Now, a new Amazon series, The Money Game is all set to introduce fans to the world of college athletics at Louisiana State University (LSU), while revealing athlete’s money-making secrets. It will also present a unique examination of how NIL deals have changed the lives and careers of several athletes including Dunne, Reese, Flau'jae Johnson, and Jayden Daniels.

The series, which is produced by none other than Shaquille O’Neal, gives insight into how athletes like Dunne have used their social media presence to grab some of the best deals so far. This is considerable, provided that the 21-year-old has currently some of the best mouth-watering deals from brands like Vuori Clothing, American Eagle, Plant Fuel, Bartleby, and some others.

Dunne has been part of the Tiger since 2020 but when the rule for the NIL deal changed in 2021, her life also changed. The 2021 shift in NIL regulations marked a historic moment by allowing college athletes to earn money through endorsements and advertising for the first time, even though a few felt that the ruling had negative repercussions on the sport overall.

Nonetheless, sharing her experience, the gymnast explained in the trailer how greater success and prominence often come with an increased likelihood of encountering challenges and opposition. Dunne said; "The more eyes on you, the more people try to bring you down."

Meanwhile, in the same documentary, Angel Reese too chronicles her journey from leading the Tigers to a national championship to being selected as a first-round pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. The Chicago Sky forward had an impressive collegiate career, and being selected in the first round of the draft significantly contributed to her securing some of the top NIL deals.

The American basketball player had around 17 deals in the 2022-2023 seasons. Meanwhile, earlier this year, she was also ranked eighth for most NIL earnings, per On3.

Furthermore, athletes such as Jayden Daniels captured the attention of fans worldwide when he won the Heisman Trophy in 2023. Playing for LSU, he gained recognition for his athleticism, leadership, and impressive stats on the field. He was later selected as the second overall pick by the Washington Commanders in the 2024 NFL Draft. The young star even reportedly had a NIL valuation of $1.6 million.

Truly, granting NIL deals to athletes has resulted in an increasing number of them amassing significant wealth while still in college. As the series progresses, fans can look forward to an inside look at the athletes' college lives, offering more behind-the-scenes glimpses.

