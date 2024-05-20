How Patrick Mahomes Gets His Dad Bod? Brittany Reveals Wholesome Sunday Tradition With Kids

Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs' star quarterback, is known for his incredible athleticism and game-winning plays. However, when he's not on the field, he enjoys a more relaxed and indulgent Sunday routine with his family. Brittany Mahomes recently shared this heartwarming tradition, revealing the sweet treats that contribute to Patrick’s so-called "dad bod."

A sweet Sunday morning ritual

Even during the NFL offseason, Sundays remain special for the Mahomes family. Brittany Mahomes, a model known for her appearance in the SI Swimsuit edition, gave fans a glimpse into their family’s cherished Sunday routine.

In a video posted on her Instagram story, she highlighted their morning activities with the caption, "Sundays with dad," accompanied by a white heart emoji.

"We get doughnuts and Bluey with dad," Brittany narrated in the video, following Bronze as he headed to the living room. There, Sterling was already immersed in the popular children's cartoon, Bluey.

This simple yet sweet tradition has become a beloved part of their Sundays, providing a perfect start to the day.

Balancing indulgence with hard work

Mahomes' love for snacks is well-documented. He previously called himself a "big snacker" in a GQ Sports video last year. Brittany has often shared glimpses of his snacking habits on her Instagram, playfully teasing him for his sweet tooth.

Despite the jokes about his "dad bod," Patrick Mahomes' dedication to his family is evident. Although he enjoys indulging in sweet treats with his kids, he also maintains a rigorous training regimen. His hard work in the offseason ensures that he's in top shape when the NFL season begins.

At the end of the day, these indulgent moments are about creating lasting memories with his children. When the NFL season resumes, Bronze and Sterling will undoubtedly miss these special Sunday mornings.

However, they'll cherish the time spent with their dad, who manages to balance his professional commitments with his role as a family man.

With more records to shatter and titles to pursue, Mahomes' NFL reputation is sure to become even more storied, securing his spot among the all-time greats.

