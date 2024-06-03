How Qwan’tez Stiggers Went From Washing Trucks To Becoming Most Unique NFL Draft Pick? Exploring Jets Starlets Journey

New York Jets rookie cornerback Qwan’tez Stiggers' journey to the NFL is anything but typical. Unlike most players, Stiggers did not follow the traditional route through college football.

Instead, he worked at Blue Beacon Truck Wash, supporting his family after his father died. Despite these challenges, Stiggers' became one of the rarest picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Early struggles and overcoming adversity

Three days before the 2024 NFL Draft, Stiggers was still working at Blue Beacon Truck Wash. His draft prospects were promising, as scouts from 29 teams attended his independent pro day, and 13 teams invited him for pre-draft visits. One coach even traveled to Atlanta for a private workout, honing Stiggers' skills and transitions.

Stiggers’ trip began at Division II Lane College where he played until his father’s untimely demise, and the cancelation of the football season due to COVID-19 happened. Facing depression as well as family responsibilities made him drop out of college.

During this time, Stiggers worked multiple jobs, including DoorDash deliveries and warehouse work, while also playing in fan-controlled arena leagues and the Canadian Football League (CFL).

In the CFL, Stiggers' talent shone through. He ended up with five interceptions and 53 tackles for Toronto Argonauts, which earned him the title of Canada’s Most Outstanding Rookie. His impressive performance caught the attention of NFL scouts, who saw potential in his exceptional ball skills.

Transitioning to the NFL

Stiggers' journey to the NFL intensified when the league's window to sign CFL players opened. Despite initial interest from several NFL teams, he had to go through the draft due to his college eligibility status. This led to an invitation to the East-West Shrine Bowl, where he showcased his talent alongside college standouts, earning respect from scouts and executives.

At his pro day in Atlanta, Stiggers impressed with his agility and speed, recording times comparable to combine-invited cornerbacks. His raw talent convinced the Jets to select him in the fifth round, making him one of the few players drafted without college football experience since 1970.

Since joining the Jets, Stiggers has been learning from veteran players like Sauce Gardner and adapting to the NFL's complexities. His CFL experience provided a foundation, but the transition requires adjusting to the NFL’s faster pace.

However, as Stiggers takes on his new role with the Jets, he is determined to keep proving himself on the field; hoping that his unique experiences combined with raw talent will be a difference maker in the NFL.

For Stiggers, it is clear: succeed in NFL and make contribution for the success of Jets while working towards helping them win a Super Bowl.

