How Rich Paul Ended Only Chance of LeBron James Leaving Lakers to Join Stephen Curry's Warriors

The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors, two storied franchises, currently face similar challenges. Both teams rely on aging superstars, LeBron James and Stephen Curry, but lack the supporting cast needed to contend for a championship. Last season, both teams ended up in the Play-In Tournament. The Lakers lost in the first round, while the Warriors failed to advance to the playoffs. This offseason, neither franchise has made significant moves to re-enter the championship conversation.

However, around last year's trade deadline, reports surfaced that the Warriors tried to orchestrate a deal to bring James to their roster alongside Curry, Draymond Green, and the rest of their core. If James had shown interest in the move, the Lakers and owner Jeanie Buss might have considered it. However, LeBron's agent and Klutch Sports CEO, Rich Paul, ensured that the trade never happened, as he didn't want the superstar to change teams for a fourth time, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

The idea of James leaving the Lakers has always seemed unlikely, and it's even harder to envision now, especially after the team drafted his son, Bronny James, with the No. 55 overall pick in June and signed him to a four-year contract.

The Lakers reportedly would have reluctantly entertained trade discussions with the Warriors before last February's trade deadline if LeBron James had wanted them to engage Golden State on a potential deal seriously. However, league sources indicate that the talks between the teams never advanced that far, mainly because James’ agent, Rich Paul, was firmly against the idea of James moving from Southern California to Northern California.

Sources reveal that Paul urged both teams to abandon the concept despite some dialogue between Warriors owner Joe Lacob and Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, and Draymond Green’s efforts to convince James to consider relocating to the Bay Area. Paul’s opposition was largely driven by his desire to shield James from potential backlash over switching teams for the fourth time in his career. Paul's influence on James' decision-making is evident, though unsurprising given their lifelong closeness.

Despite the Lakers’ lack of significant moves this offseason, James still chose to re-sign with the team for his 22nd NBA season. However, if the Lakers fail to improve this season, trade rumors could resurface around the deadline. The same could be said for the Warriors and Stephen Curry. After teaming up with James in the Olympics, both players might imagine what it would be like to play together on the same NBA team, whether in L.A. or the Bay Area. This potential scenario adds an interesting subplot to the season, although it is difficult to envision either team parting with their superstars.

