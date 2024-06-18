How Rory McIlroy's Devastated Reaction To US Open Loss Became Viral Meme? Find Out

Rory McIlroy came close to winning his 5th championship after a decade-long wait. However, his hopes ended when Bryson DeChambeau put on a performance to steal the win from him. To add insult to injury, the devastated golfer's reaction to his loss ended up becoming a viral meme.

Rory McIlroy debuted on the professional golf scene as one of the brightest rising talents in the game. He won four majors before turning 26. However, it has been a decade since the coveted fifth major championship was won by him.

It all happened because he missed a shot. McIlroy, who had made 496 consecutive putts from within three feet this season, had to settle for a bogey on 16 as his par putt lipped out. Then, with a chance to remain atop the scoreboard on 18, McIlroy once again missed a short putt for par.

Rory McIlroy had a devastating face after US Open loss

McIlroy could only watch from the clubhouse (or whichever room he had to sign his scorecard in) as Bryson DeChambeau rescued par on 18 to win the U.S. Open. The disappointment was palpable on McIlroy's face.

He knew he had just let a golden opportunity slip away, and it was the type of collapse that would stick with a golfer. The NBC broadcast provided this glimpse of the disheartened Rory.



McIlroy made his first remarks after the loss on Monday afternoon by sending a long statement on his social media about how he feels over what transpired on Sunday.

Advertisement

"Yesterday was a tough day, probably the toughest I've had in my nearly 17 years as a professional golfer," McIlroy wrote. "As I reflect on my week, I'll rue a few things over the course of the tournament, mostly the 2 missed putts on 16 and 18 on the final day. But, as I always try to do, I'll look at the positives of the week that far outweigh the negatives. As I said at the start of the tournament, I feel closer to winning my next major championship than I ever feel."

Fans on Twitter memed Rory McIlroy pretty hard

It’s not just the massive defeat that Rory is going to take home. He will be constantly reminded that he has lost as his expression is getting turned into a meme online.

If he dares to check social media this week (which I do not advocate), he will be bombarded with an endless stream of memes that golf has not seen since Matthew Wolff ripped Bryson DeChambeau at the 2019 3M Open.

Advertisement

Fans with a barrage of memes on Rory McIlroy can be seen on Twitter. Here are some funny memes.



McIlroy will take a few weeks off from the PGA Tour as well (he has withdrawn from this week's Travelers title in Hartford) to prepare for the Genesis Scottish Open, which begins on July 11, and the season's last major title, the Open Championship, on July 18 at Royal Troon.

Also Read: Jason Kelce Enjoys Post-Retirement Life by Chugging Beer With Fans at His Charity Golf Tournament