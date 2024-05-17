How Sasha Banks And Naomi Walking Out Of WWE Led To CM Punk's Return in Survivor Series

The domino effect is real, occurring recently in professional wrestling. It all started two years ago, on May 16, 2024, when Noami and Sasha Banks furiously walked out from an episode of WWE RAW. They stormed out of the show unprofessionally because they were not happy with the creative direction of their respective characters.

How did the domino effect in CM Punk's career start?

The duo was Women's Tag Team Champions at that time but remained discontent with their roles. On top of it, they were scheduled to main event the edition of the red brand that week. This incident led to CM Punk, who was in AEW at that time, tweeting about worker's rights. The tweet unofficially opened the door for CM Punk's future controversies in AEW.

CM Punk and Adam Page had a memorable feud on the screen, with Hangman's AEW World Championship reign coming to an end against The Best in the World. However, they appeared to have backstage heat after Hangman Page brought up the worker's rights topic in one of his promos, reportedly going off script to take a shot at the former UFC fighter. Page's biggest blunder was going off the script without sorting things out with CM Punk first. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Adam Page's promo triggered the infamous All Out post-event media scrum incident in 2022. Sitting with Tony Khan, CM Punk bashed Adam Page and The Elite. He used slang phrases to address Hangman, calling him empty-headed. This sparked a real physical brawl between CM Punk, Ace Steel, Adam Page, The Elite, and several other wrestlers, leading to a subsequent suspension of everyone involved in that incident.

When Punk returned after a lengthy hiatus, he was separated from The Elite, placing him in the new show Collision. Trouble seemed to follow Punk after embroiling in another real backstage fight at All Out 2023, this time with Jack Perry. It resulted in the termination of Punk's AEW contract and exit from the company.

Punk returned to WWE after a decade

CM Punk, who was always vocal about feeling discontent with his first WWE stint and he vowed to never come back, broke his promise to return to WWE at Survivor Series 2023, shocking the wrestling world. The domino effect of one tweet of CM Punk supporting Saha and Naomi set off a series of related events in the past two years, changing the trajectory of his wrestling career.

ALSO READ: AEW Star Complains About TV Time And Praises CM Punk During His Run There