How Tall Is Kevin Durant? Suns Star Addresses Height Controversy After Team USA Photoshoot Goes Viral

Kevin Durant has found himself at the center of a controversy due to a morphing perception of his actual height recently. The NBA star, who has been listed at 6-10 and 6-11 throughout his career, caused a stir by openly rejecting the idea that he stands at seven feet tall. His claim? He insists that he is actually just 6’9.

Durant's height controversy resurfaced following the USA Olympic men's basketball team photoshoot, where viewers noted his stature compared to other NBA stars. The ongoing debate around Durant's height has piqued curiosity, prompting many to question the veracity of his claims.

Kevin Durant addresses his height controversy after Team USA’s viral photoshoot

Standing firm in his assertion, Durant reiterated his height during an appearance on Kay Adams' Up & Adams show, confidently stating, "I'm 6-9, though." Furthermore, he boldly called out the listed heights of fellow players, suggesting that they might be shorter than their official measurements.

Addressing the discrepancy between his claim and the heights attributed to other players, Durant expressed disbelief when confronted with comparisons to renowned seven-footers, such as Joel Embiid, and firmly emphasized, "I'm not lying about my height."

However, it’s worth noting that the speculation around KD’s exact height is now new. The dependable Suns’ star has long been alleged to counter the continuous lingering question around his height.

As the NBA community remains divided on this topic, the truth about Durant's actual height may only be unveiled through further concrete evidence or a definitive resolution from the basketball star himself.

Kevin Durant addresses his viral club video

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant set the record straight on the viral video capturing him practicing his shooting form in a club. During a recent appearance on the Up & Adams Show, Durant revealed that his impromptu shooting display was in response to a playful challenge from a friend.

"I was lifting that whole week so my shoulder was a little tight," Durant explained. He recounted that his friend had taunted him, claiming that he could lock Durant down and prevent him from scoring.

Unwilling to back down, Durant took the opportunity to show what he would do on the court in response to the challenge, even though his friend was not visible in the video, shouting from across the club while Durant practiced his shots on the dance floor.

Despite the viral club incident, Durant remains a pivotal force for the Suns as he continues to display his unparalleled scoring prowess. Last season, the 35-year-old forward played a crucial role in leading the team, averaging an impressive 27.1 points per game, tying Devin Booker for the team lead.

