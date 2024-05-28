Luka Doncic stands tall at 6 feet 7 inches (2.01 meters). Doncic's towering height is due to his genetics. His father, Saša Doncic, a former Serbian professional basketball player is also reported to be around 6 feet 7.5 inches.

By age seven, Luka was already competing in organized basketball against players up to 10 years old. And, by 13, his height was 5-foot-11!

How does Luka Doncic's height translate into advantages on the NBA court?

Well, Luka Doncic's extra bit of height definitely gives him a leg up (pun intended!) on the court.

Doncic can see plays develop better and thread passes through tiny gaps that smaller guys wouldn't be able to. Secondly, when a player shoots a jump shot, Luka's height lets him rise and fire away. He makes it tougher for defenders to block his shots. Thirdly, Luka's height helps him box out defenders and snatch rebounds.

How old was Luka Doncic when he went pro?

Luka Doncic's height helped him to professionally step onto the court at 16 years old. On April 30, 2015, he played for Real Madrid in the Liga ACB against Unicaja. However, it wasn't until the 2015-2016 season that Luka became a more regular member of Real Madrid's senior team.

By 18, he led Real Madrid to the EuroLeague championship and earned the EuroLeague MVP title. In 2018, Luka Doncic entered the NBA draft. He was selected third overall by the Atlanta Hawks.

Next, Doncic was traded to the Dallas Mavericks. Ever since his rookie year, there are no signs of slowing down. He has been selected as the All-Star five times consecutively. Plus, Luka also made it to the All-NBA First Team five times.

Especially, the 2022-23 season was stellar for Doncic. And, in the 2023-2024 NBA season, Doncic became the NBA's scoring champion.

The Mavericks just won the third game. The big reason for the team's success is Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Now, the score is 3-0.

The next game is on Tuesday at the American Airlines Center at 8:30 PM Eastern Time. If the Mavericks win, they will advance to the NBA finals!