How The Rock Could Return To WWE And Set Up Cody Rhodes Clash At WrestleMania 41

The Rock might be busy in Hollywood doing movies at the moment, but he is not done with WWE and Cody Rhodes. Before leaving WWE for a prolonged hiatus, The Final Boss made his intention clear, showing his interest in going after Cody Rhodes and his undisputed WWE championship.

The Rock's return to the squared circle is inevitable sooner or later. Whenever it happens, he is guaranteed to go after the American Nightmare. However, the question is when he will return.

No trace of The Rock could be seen at SummerSlam 2024. Hence, the biggest show of next year, WrestleMania 41, could be the event of The Final Boss's big comeback to the squared circle. Similar to this year, his potential return could be earlier in 2025.

A possible Royal Rumble or Elimination Chamber victory for The Rock

Royal Rumble is the gateway to WrestleMania's main event and a WWE Championship opportunity. Cody Rhodes won the Royal Rumble this year, getting the opportunity to finish his story. Assuming Cody Rhodes would remain the champion, The Rock could compete in a Royal Rumble match after years.

The Great One already won a Royal Rumble match once in 2000. Hence, he is experienced and adept at knowing the winning way of the battle royal match that gives the ticket to the WrestleMania main event.

If he wins Royal Rumble for the second time after 25 years, he could stand on the middle rope and point toward the WrestleMania 41 sign and Cody Rhodes to hint at their mega clash at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

If The Final Boss blows off the opportunity or doesn't compete at Royal Rumble 2025, Elimination Chamber could be another event that gives the world title opportunity at the Show of Shows. Winning the Elimination Chamber match in 2025, the ten-time world champion might set up his clash with Cody Rhodes, supposing the Royal Rumble winner goes for World Heavyweight Champion.

Either way, The Great One shouldn't get a random Undisputed WWE Championship shot at WrestleMania 41 due to his name. The last time WWE randomly granted him a world title shot against Roman Reigns, it didn't work out because the fans turned on The Rock before WrestleMania 40 , coercing him to unveil the Final Boss persona as a bad guy.

The Rock shouldn't be involved in The Bloodline storyline

The Rock joined The Bloodline once he turned heel and adopted the Final Boss persona. However, the current set of Bloodline members are distinctly different from Roman Reigns not in charge. Solo Sikoa is leading the clan, and he recently called out Roman Reigns.

If Roman Reigns makes his WWE return as a babyface, The Rock's Final Boss version cannot align with him. Roman might reassemble the old bloodline, while The Brahma Bull must focus on Cody Rhodes instead of getting embroiled in the Bloodline storyline.

The Final Boss character is one of the greatest heel characters in WWE history, as claimed by The Rock himself in the WrestleMania 40: Behind the Curtain documentary. He must continue portraying the character during the buildup of his feud with Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

