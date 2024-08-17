How the Rock Eyebrow Raise Became a Meme? All You Need To Know

All of us in our childhood have once tried The Rock’s eyebrow-raising style. That was a huge hit those days. But little did anybody know that the same style would become a meme on the internet after nearly two decades.

The Rock eyebrow meme went viral on the social media platform TikTok in March 2021 and was a huge hit among TikTok users. It is mainly used as a reaction meme to anything suspicious. But the question is where and how did the reaction become a meme?

Its story goes back five years. The Rock posted an Instagram video addressing DaBaby on October 9, 2019, and toward the end of the video, he did the expression. The video gained over 6.3 million views and 1.5 million likes.

Then a year later, Rock recorded another video for TikTok with the same expression, and it garnered over 10.2 million views, and 1.8 million likes in just a couple of months. At the end of 2019, his Instagram video took on a new life, when Instagram user Pepe The Professional used it as a meme. The post garnered a huge number of views.

However, the real rise of the meme took place in March 2021, when the Vine Thud sound effect accompanied it. The meme then spread to Reddit as well.

Between March and April, the meme spread like wildfire with countless uploads on TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, iFunny, and TikTok. After a month or so, some TikTok users also started using adding sound effects to it. And this is how The Rock’s expression became a reaction meme on social media. The credit for starting this meme should also go to The Rock.

In WWE, though The Rock stopped using this meme after 2001, when he stopped being the heel. But his style remained. It was re-started by him in 2019 and made it a huge hit. It seems that the Great One already knew what stuff of his would work on social media.

As for his WWE return, The Rock is expected to lock himself in a feud with either Cody Rhodes or Roman Reigns at next year’s WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. It’s not confirmed whether he would face Reigns or Rhodes.

He though promised The American Nightmare that when he returned, he would go after him, there are also talks of him returning as Tribal Chief of Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline 2.0. Johnson recently finished shooting for biopic, The Smashing Machine. The movie is set to hit theaters in December 2024.

