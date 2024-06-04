How The Rock Is Involved In Making of Who Killed WCW Docuseries; Find Out

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson was one of the WWF (now WWE) stars, who saw the fall of World Championship Wrestling (WCW) in 2001. While The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin brought enormous viewership to WWF through their rivalry, WCW with stars like Hulk Hogan, Sting, Kevin Nash, and Goldberg struggled.

By 2001, WCW had shut down, and part of its assets were purchased by Vince McMahon. The Rock witnessed all of it. Soon, those WCW stars were left without work. A few of them, including Ric Flair, Kevin Nash, and Goldberg made it to the WWE. The Rock saw all of it happening and wanted to speak on it.

So, when a proposal to make a docuseries on the fall of WCW came, The Rock grabbed it. It has been revealed that he significantly supported the idea, and he is not just producing it, he will also be seen in an interview in the docuseries episode.

The docuseries, which has been produced by The Rock’s production house Seven Bucks Production, is set to premiere on VICE TV today, June 4. Here’s a glimpse of it:

How did The Rock get involved in the interview?

The Rock wasn’t intentionally planned to appear in the docuseries, but after watching the first cut of it, he was so impressed that he agreed to it. Film producer Evan Husney revealed this to Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp, in an interview.

Husney said, “It was nothing we really planned on, per se, in terms of having The Rock sit down for an interview. But it just, as we started sending him cuts of the episodes, he was so enthusiastic about them and he loved that first episode, and he’s like, I wanna sit down for this. We’re like, ‘Awesome.”

He said that it worked out because The Rock was one of those wrestlers who saw the fall of WCW through his own eyes. Husney said that they needed someone to speak enthusiastically about the WWE, someone who saw all of it. At the same time, he contended that nobody from WCW was ready to speak well of the promotion. So, The Rock fitted well.

“We needed a hype man. We needed somebody to put all this over and to talk about when it was good, how great it was and there’s nobody better than The Rock to really do that,” Husney said. And, this is how The Rock got involved in the docuseries.

A brief on the fall of WCW

WCW’s fall was as fast as its rise to stardom. When Eric Bishoff took over WCW in 1994, he turned it into a phenomenon with mind-blowing storylines. He introduced the Monday Night Nitro which went on to beat Vince McMahon’s Monday Night RAW for 83 consecutive weeks.

However, by 1999, the show’s ratings fell, revenue dropped and a large number of wrestling fans turned to WWF (now WWE). By 2001, WCW was finished. The four-part docuseries will have superstars appear in numerous interviews, who will give their take on the rise and fall of WCW.