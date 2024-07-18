How To Get Skins Of WWE Superstars Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley And Rey Mysterio In MW3 And Call of Duty: Warzone?

WWE is all ready to have a crossover with the Call of Duty franchise, bringing three WWE characters, Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes, and Rey Mysterio to the game’s universe. Call of Duty season 5 was recently released, and three WWE Superstars from WWE were featured in the game.

Fans of both Call of Duty and WWE will have a blast playing with these three characters. Amid so many characters in the game, the puzzle remains how to obtain Mami, the American Nightmare, and the famous Luchador in the game.

How to get Rhea Ripley's skin in MW3 and Call of Duty: Warzone?

Among the three WWE Superstars, the former Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley, featured the most in the game trailer. With impeccable graphics, she looks sleek and powerful.

If a player wants to get hold of Rhea Ripley's skin, it is only accessible on the Battle Pass System. To unlock the character of WWE's Mami, one must have at least 1100 Call of Duty points.

Rhea's COD skin is the cheapest among the three featured WWE stars in the game. A distinctive purple Rhea Ripley gear, akin to her Judgement Day outfit, is also available once a player progresses more in the battle pass. Both skins of Rhea Ripley can be kept for a long duration in the game.

How to get Cody Rhodes' skin in MW3 and Call of Duty: Warzone?

The current WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes is another wrestler scheduled to be a playable character in the Call of Duty Season 5 game. Alongside the American Nightmare, his signature move Cross Rhodes is included in the gameplay.

The game has a Cody Rhodes operator bundle, meaning after buying it, the player can get access to Cody Rhodes' finishing move Cross Rhodes, large decal, weapon charm, weapon sticker, blueprints, etc. It costs 2400 Call of Duty points to unlock Cody Rhodes' skin and the operator bundle.

How to get Rey Mysterio's skin in MW3 and Call of Duty: Warzone??

Similar to Cody Rhodes, the famous Luchador Rey Mysterio's skin is available in a bundle. Once the game goes live on July 24, 2024, the highflyer can be bought from the COD shop.

The cost of Rey Mysterio's operator bundle is the same as Cody Rhodes's, priced at 2400 Call of Duty points. Rey Mysterio's signature move Bulldog, loading screen, weapon charm, two weapon blueprints, weapon sticker, etc are included in Rey's operator bundle.

