How to Watch Atlanta Dream vs New York Liberty WNBA Playoff: Preview, Schedule, Streaming Info, and More

The Atlanta Dream clinched a playoff spot by defeating the New York Liberty 78-67 on September 19, 2024. This win set up a best-of-three playoff series, with Game 1 scheduled for September 22 at 1 p.m. on ESPN and Game 2 for September 24 at 7:30 p.m. If necessary, Game 3 will take place in Atlanta on September 26. During the game, Tina Charles of the Dream set the WNBA record for career rebounds, reaching significant milestones.

The New York Liberty secured the #1 overall seed in the 2024 WNBA Playoffs by finishing the regular season with a franchise-best 32-8 record. This is their first top seed since 2015, giving them a home-court advantage throughout the playoffs. Liberty is aiming for its first championship after reaching the finals five times without winning.

After their decisive 78-67 win over the Liberty, the Atlanta Dream secured the No. 8 seed in the 2024 WNBA Playoffs. Tina Charles of the Dream also set two major WNBA records in this game: most career rebounds and most career double-doubles. The Dream is making their second straight playoff appearance and has been seeking their first postseason victory since 2013.

How to Watch Atlanta Dream vs. New York Liberty WNBA Playoff

To watch the WNBA playoff game between the Atlanta Dream and the New York Liberty on September 22, 2024, tune in to ESPN at 1:00 PM ET. The game will also be available for live streaming on platforms like FuboTV or Hulu + Live TV and on demand through WNBA League Pass after the game.

Advertisement

Injury Report for Atlanta Dream vs New York Liberty WNBA Playoff

Atlanta Dream

Cheyenne Parker-Tyus: Out for the season (ankle).

Aerial Powers: Out for the season (calf).

Tiffany Mitchell: Out (illness).

New York Liberty

No injuries reported; all players available for the game.

Players stats for Atlanta Dream vs New York Liberty WNBA Playoff

The Atlanta Dream's key player statistics Rhyne Howard (G): 17.4 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 3.1 APG, 1.8 SPG

Tina Charles (C): 15.0 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 2.3 APG

Allisha Gray (G): 15.7 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 2.6 APG

Jordin Canada (G): 10.7 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 5.8 APG

The New York Liberty's key player statistics Breanna Stewart: 20.3 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 3.8 APG

Sabrina Ionescu: 19.3 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 5.9 APG

Jonquel Jones: 14.7 PPG, 9.3 RPG

Courtney Vandersloot: 6.7 PPG, 5.0 APG

The New York Liberty take on the Atlanta Dream in the WNBA playoffs, entering as heavy favorites thanks to their top seed and impressive 32-8 season record, while the Dream finished 14-25. The Liberty dominated the regular-season series, winning 3 out of 4 games with an average victory margin of 14.7 points. Experts anticipate New York will likely win, continuing the trend of higher-seeded teams prevailing in the first round of the playoffs.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Paul George Commends Joel Embiid’s Offensive Power as New Teammate With the 76ers: ‘Our Version of Shaq’