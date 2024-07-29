How To Watch Australia vs Canada Basketball on July 30: Schedule, Channel, Live Stream, Teams for Paris Olympics Men’s Basketball

The men's basketball competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics is well underway, with Canada and Australia set to clash in the exhilarating Group A action on Tuesday. Both teams are fresh off, with Canada triumphing over Australia with a score of 86-79 and Australia beating Spain, 92-80, on Saturday. Given these teams are seen as the front-runners in Group A, the outcome may very well decide the winner of the group.

The Canadian team, boasting 10 current NBA players, is one of the most skilled teams competing in the Paris Olympics. The prominent guard, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, leads this impressive roster. Known for being a dependable shot-creator and offering excellent vision as a passer, Gilgeous-Alexander managed 21 points, five rebounds, and seven assists in the win against Greece.

Australia is also riding high on their Olympic kickoff victory with five players hitting double-figure scores. Currently ranked fifth globally, the Australian team is prepared to wreak havoc. Their Center, Jock Landale, is notable for his ability to use post moves to find space and demonstrate solid footwork. Landale contributed 20 points, nine rebounds, and five assists in their triumph over Spain.

When is the Australia vs Canada game?

Scheduled for Tuesday, July 30, Australia will take on Canada at 9:30 p.m. AEST. Their match is taking place at Pierre Mauroy Stadium in France.

Where can viewers tune in to watch Australia vs Canada?

Advertisement

The game will be broadcast on Channel Nine and lovers of the sport can live stream the action on 9Now or Stan Sport. The confrontation between Australia and Canada is set for airing on Channel Nine network.

Teams for Australia vs Canada Olympic men's basketball roster 2024

Australia Team

Dyson Daniels

Matthew Dellavedova

Dante Exum

Josh Giddey

Josh Green

Joe Ingles

Nick Kay

Jock Landale

Will Magnay

Jack McVeigh

Patty Mills

Duop Reath

Canada Team

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

R.J. Barrett

Khem Birch

Dillon Brooks

Luguentz Dort

Melvin Ejim

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Trey Lyles

Jamal Murray

Andrew Nembhard

Kelly Olynyk

Dwight Powell

Canadian forward RJ Barrett brings textbook quality to their frontcourt. Barrett can either dunk or jump to achieve points and also excels at spreading the attacking pattern. In the previous victory, he made the highest contribution for the Canuck with 23 points besides four rebounds and three assists. Additionally, the presence of a guard like Lu Dort adds athleticism to the Canadian defense on the perimeter. Against Greece, Dort notched up eight points, four rebounds, and assists.

Advertisement

In Australia's court, Josh Giddey, a guard, is a vital factor attributing to potent offensive plays. Giddey exhibits a swift rhythm that aids his teammates while also delivering precise shots. This 21-year-old marked up 17 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists in Saturday's match. Patty Mills, a 35-year-old guard playing his fourth Olympics, brings in a wealth of experience, enhancing team spirit. He deemed 19 points, two assists, and two steals against Spain.

ALSO READ: Paris Olympics 2024 Men's Basketball - Complete Schedule, TV, Live stream and How To Watch Team USA?