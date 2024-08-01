How To Watch Australia vs Greece Basketball on August 2: Schedule, Channel, Live Stream for Paris Olympics

The Australian Boomers will play their final Group Stage match against Greece on Friday night. Despite losing to Canada (93-83), dropping their record to 1-1, the Boomers remain well-positioned to advance to the next round. In contrast, Greece sits at the bottom of Group A, having suffered losses to Canada and Spain in their first two games.

If Canada defeats Spain and the Boomers win on Friday, the Australian team will rank second in the group, just behind Canada, thanks to their opening win against Spain. However, a loss to Greece would result in a three-way tie, with three teams standing at 1-2, making point differential a crucial factor in determining who advances.

When to watch Australia vs Greece?

Date: Friday, August 2

Time: 9:30 p.m. AEST

Australia vs Greece will tip off at 9:30 p.m. AEST on Friday, August 2. The game will be played at Pierre Mauroy Stadium, France.

How to watch Australia vs Greece?

TV channel: Channel Nine

Live Stream: 9Now/Stan Sport

Australia vs Greece will air on the Nine Network. Viewers will be able to stream the games on 9Now and Stan Sport.

Teams for Australia vs Greece men's basketball

Australia Olympic men's basketball roster 2024

Dyson Daniels

Matthew Dellavedova

Dante Exum

Josh Giddey

Josh Green

Advertisement

Joe Ingles

Nick Kay

Jock Landale

Will Magnay

Jack McVeigh

Patty Mills

Duop Reath

Greece Olympic men's basketball roster 2024

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Nick Calathes

Vassilis Charalampopoulos

Nikos Chougkaz

Panagiotis Kalaitzakis

Giannoulis Larentzakis

Konstantinos Mitoglou

Dimitrios Moraitis

Georgios Papagiannis

Kostas Papanikolaou

Vassilis Toliopoulos

Thomas Walkup

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Greece's standout player, has performed remarkably in his games against Canada and Spain during the 2024 Olympics. Despite scoring 34 points, along with five rebounds and two assists, in the game against Canada, Greece suffered an 86-79 defeat. His contributions of 27 points, 11 rebounds, and three assists were equally impressive in the match against Spain, yet Greece incurred an 84-77 setback. Despite Antetokounmpo's efforts, Greece remains winless at 0-2, making their game against Australia crucial.

The Australian team faced a 93-83 loss to Canada. For Australia, Josh Giddey stood out with 19 points and 7 rebounds, while Jock Landale added 16 points and 12 rebounds. Key players for Canada included RJ Barrett, who scored 24 points, and Dillon Brooks, who contributed 16 points. This defeat puts Australia and Spain level at 3 points each in Group A.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Shams Charania Reveals Why Kobe Bryant Is Real GOAT Over Michael Jordan and LeBron James