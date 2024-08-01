How To Watch Australia vs Greece Basketball on August 2: Schedule, Channel, Live Stream for Paris Olympics
Catch the Australia vs Greece Men's Basketball clash on August 2. Find out the schedule, channel, and how to stream live for the Paris Olympics. Read more.
The Australian Boomers will play their final Group Stage match against Greece on Friday night. Despite losing to Canada (93-83), dropping their record to 1-1, the Boomers remain well-positioned to advance to the next round. In contrast, Greece sits at the bottom of Group A, having suffered losses to Canada and Spain in their first two games.
If Canada defeats Spain and the Boomers win on Friday, the Australian team will rank second in the group, just behind Canada, thanks to their opening win against Spain. However, a loss to Greece would result in a three-way tie, with three teams standing at 1-2, making point differential a crucial factor in determining who advances.
When to watch Australia vs Greece?
Date: Friday, August 2
Time: 9:30 p.m. AEST
Australia vs Greece will tip off at 9:30 p.m. AEST on Friday, August 2. The game will be played at Pierre Mauroy Stadium, France.
How to watch Australia vs Greece?
TV channel: Channel Nine
Live Stream: 9Now/Stan Sport
Australia vs Greece will air on the Nine Network. Viewers will be able to stream the games on 9Now and Stan Sport.
Teams for Australia vs Greece men's basketball
Australia Olympic men's basketball roster 2024
Dyson Daniels
Matthew Dellavedova
Dante Exum
Josh Giddey
Josh Green
Joe Ingles
Nick Kay
Jock Landale
Will Magnay
Jack McVeigh
Patty Mills
Duop Reath
Greece Olympic men's basketball roster 2024
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Nick Calathes
Vassilis Charalampopoulos
Nikos Chougkaz
Panagiotis Kalaitzakis
Giannoulis Larentzakis
Konstantinos Mitoglou
Dimitrios Moraitis
Georgios Papagiannis
Kostas Papanikolaou
Vassilis Toliopoulos
Thomas Walkup
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Greece's standout player, has performed remarkably in his games against Canada and Spain during the 2024 Olympics. Despite scoring 34 points, along with five rebounds and two assists, in the game against Canada, Greece suffered an 86-79 defeat. His contributions of 27 points, 11 rebounds, and three assists were equally impressive in the match against Spain, yet Greece incurred an 84-77 setback. Despite Antetokounmpo's efforts, Greece remains winless at 0-2, making their game against Australia crucial.
The Australian team faced a 93-83 loss to Canada. For Australia, Josh Giddey stood out with 19 points and 7 rebounds, while Jock Landale added 16 points and 12 rebounds. Key players for Canada included RJ Barrett, who scored 24 points, and Dillon Brooks, who contributed 16 points. This defeat puts Australia and Spain level at 3 points each in Group A.
