How To Watch Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks NBA Finals 2024: Preview, Schedule, Where To Stream, & More

In the NBA Finals' opening game, the Dallas Mavericks will go head-to-head with the Boston Celtics. This match is scheduled for the week of Friday, June 7th, at 02:30 Central European Time.

The Celtics are on the brink of making history with their 18th NBA championship, a feat they share with the Los Angeles Lakers. It has been over a decade since they last triumphed, with their last win in 2008.

The Celtics blazed a trail through the playoffs, breezing past the likes of the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Indiana Pacers under the leadership of Joe Mazzulla.

Their assertive performance throughout the season justifies their place in the finals. Astonishingly, they suffered scant losses during the playoffs, with only two games conceded.

While their rivals, the Mavericks, may not have as rich a trophy cabinet, they've had their taste of glory. The team clinched their sole championship in 2011, steered by the legendary Dirk Nowitzki.

Currently, with another generation of superstars, the Mavericks stand a fighting chance at the ultimate prize. Apart from Doncic, Kyrie Irving has also been the star player, showing unparalleled prowess in the playoffs.

What Is the 2024 NBA Finals Schedule?

The NBA Finals will kick off with Game 1 on Thursday, June 6, at 8:30 p.m. ET, featuring the Celtics against the Western Conference champions and the Dallas Mavericks, the Eastern Conference winners.

- Game 1: June 6, 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT

June 6, 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT - Game 2: June 9, 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT

June 9, 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT - Game 3: June 12, 8:30 p.m. ET, 5:30 p.m. PT

June 12, 8:30 p.m. ET, 5:30 p.m. PT - Game 4: June 14, 8:30 p.m. ET, 5:30 p.m. PT

June 14, 8:30 p.m. ET, 5:30 p.m. PT - Game 5 (if necessary): June 17, 8:30 p.m. ET, 5:30 p.m. PT

June 17, 8:30 p.m. ET, 5:30 p.m. PT - Game 6 (if necessary): June 20, 8:30 p.m. ET, 5:30 p.m. PT

June 20, 8:30 p.m. ET, 5:30 p.m. PT - Game 7 (if necessary): June 23, 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT

How to Watch the 2024 NBA Finals?

Fubo, a live-streaming service, conveniently gives you ABC coverage. They offer an initial free trial for 7 days, after which, subscriptions can commence from $79.99 monthly.

This subscription entitles you to nearly 200 channels, and you can stream on up to 10 devices all at once.

Where to Stream the 2024 NBA Finals

Watch the 2024 NBA Finals exclusively on ABC. Here are some options to stream the NBA Finals 2024, along with a quick guide.

How to Watch the 2024 NBA Finals on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV offers ABC, making it perfect for streaming the NBA Finals. Priced at $77 per month, this service provides access to a variety of live sports, TV shows, movies, and other entertainment.

Additionally, subscribers enjoy features like unlimited DVR and the option to stream on two screens simultaneously.

How to Watch the 2024 NBA Finals on Sling TV

Sling TV provides a few different plans, but only the Blue Plan and the combined Orange + Blue Plan include ABC.

The Blue Plan is now available at a 50% discount, reducing the price from $45/month to $22.50/month. The Orange + Blue Plan is also discounted by 50%, costing $30/month instead of $60/month. Both plans give you full access to live TV on ABC for the NBA Finals.

