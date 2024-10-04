How to Watch Boston Celtics vs Denver Nuggets: Preview, Schedule, Where to Stream, and More

One of the most anticipated matchups features the Boston Celtics, the reigning NBA champions, squaring off against the Denver Nuggets. This game will highlight the NBA’s efforts to globalize basketball, with both teams eager to experiment with new strategies and players as they prepare for the regular season.

The Celtics celebrated a historic 2023-24 season, defeating the Dallas Mavericks in the finals to capture a record 18th NBA title. Led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, they aim to build on their success and pursue another deep playoff run this season.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets have reached the postseason for six consecutive years. After securing their first-ever NBA championship in 2023, they advanced to the conference semi-finals last season but fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Nikola Jokić, the NBA’s reigning MVP, serves as the driving force of the Nuggets roster, excelling in playmaking, scoring, and rebounding.

How to Watch the Boston Celtics vs. Denver Nuggets

Fans can watch the preseason matchup between the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets using NBA League Pass or by tuning into NBA TV. They can also stream the game on NBC Sports Boston or access it online through Sling TV's free trial. Additionally, NBC Sports Boston is available on platforms like FuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu, and DirecTV Stream.

When is the Boston Celtics vs. Denver Nuggets Game?

The game between the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics will kick off at noon ET on October 4. It will be held at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Fans can purchase tickets for this matchup through various platforms, including Ticketmaster.

This matchup promises to be exciting, and although the preseason doesn't match the regular season's intensity, the Abu Dhabi games are set to deliver great entertainment. The Celtics enter as the favorites to win, but the Nuggets possess the tools to challenge them. I predict the Celtics will edge out the Nuggets 90-85.

For the Nuggets, rookie big man DaRon Holmes II will miss the entire season due to an Achilles injury, and both Peyton Watson and Jalen Pickett are expected to remain sidelined until the regular season begins.

On the Celtics' side, Kristaps Porzingis is likely to be out until December.

A significant storyline for the Nuggets revolves around Jamal Murray's health, as he faced challenges during the Paris Olympics. In contrast, the Celtics' Jrue Holiday and Derrick White made notable contributions for Team USA. While the Nuggets may face some challenges with their new lineup, Nikola Jokic is expected to maintain his dominant play. However, the Celtics' continuity might provide them with an advantage in securing a victory in their first preseason matchup.

