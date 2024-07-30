How To Watch Brazil vs Germany Basketball on July 30: Schedule, Channel, Live Stream, Teams for Paris Olympics Men’s Basketball

Discover how to watch Brazil vs Germany basketball match on July 30, including schedule, channel, live stream details, and team information for the Paris Olympics. Read more.

By Rakesh Mehra
Published on Jul 30, 2024  |  04:25 AM IST |  4.2K
Image Courtesy: Twitter
Image Courtesy: Twitter

On Tuesday, a crucial Group B match at the 2024 Paris Olympics will pit Brazil against Germany. This game serves as a decisive moment for both teams as they strive to secure their places in the tournament's knockout stage kicking off on August 6.

Known as a force to reckon with in South America, the Brazilian National Team has yet to compete at the Olympics. Despite gaining three bronze medals, the most recent being in Tokyo in 1964, their Olympic success is quite limited. They failed to cut the last Olympics in Japan and were unable to reach the quarterfinals in Rio de Janeiro in 6.


Germany, despite having no Olympic medals to their name, has their sights set on being among the top three teams this year. They've made it to the quarterfinals three times, the last time being in 2020, only to be ousted by Slovenia.

How to watch Brazil vs Germany on TV

You can catch the Brazil vs Germany match on BBC, which is the primary broadcaster. Eurosport will also televise some parts of the event. In the U.S., NBC serves as the main broadcaster, with additional coverage available on NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, and Telemundo.

How to Stream Brazil vs Germany at the Paris Olympics?

To stream the Brazil vs Germany match, you can use BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website, or Eurosport Player. In the U.S., events can be streamed through the streaming platforms associated with NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, and Telemundo.

Team for Brazil vs Germany 

Brazil's men's national basketball team for the 2024 Olympics includes

Yago Santos 

Cristiano Felicio

Didi Louzada 

Vitor Benite

Marcelinho Huertas 

Gui Santos 

Leonardo Meindl 

Raul Neto 

Georginho de Paula 

Bruno Caboclo 

Lucas Dias 

Germany's men's national basketball team for the 2024 Olympics includes

Dennis Schröder 

Franz Wagner 

Moritz Wagner

Daniel Theis 

Isaac Bonga

Oscar da Silva 

Niels Giffey 

Maodo Lo 

Andreas Obst 

Louis Olinde 

Johannes Thiemann 

Nick Weiler-Babb 

Johannes Voigtmann 

Justus Hollatz

David Kramer 

Leon Kratzer 

Oddsmakers have little confidence in Brazil pulling off an upset, given the 12.5-point spread. In their first game, Brazil struggled against a strong French team featuring stars like Rudy Gobert and Victor Wembanyama, scoring only 66 points. 

Meanwhile, Germany demonstrated their offensive strength in their opening game, indicating they can compete with the top teams in the tournament. They aim to secure a win in their second game and advance to the next round. The focus is less on whether Germany will win and more on the margin of their victory.

