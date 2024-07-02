How to Watch Bronny James Lakers Introductory Press Conference? All You Need to Know

The schedule for the inaugural press conference, featuring newly drafted rookies Bronny James and Dalton Knecht of the Los Angeles Lakers, was released on Tuesday, July 2, at noon PT. The event will present Bronny James, the number 55 pick, who has stirred much conversation due to being the son of LeBron James.

Despite varying opinions, James gets a chance to validate his selection, likely beginning in the G-League. He will wear the Lakers' Number 9 jersey.

On the other hand, Dalton Knecht, a wing from Tennessee, was taken as the number 17 pick by the Lakers. With an initial plan to target a big man for the first-round pick, the Lakers took a Knecht after GM Rob Pelinka indicated the organization had ranked him in the top 10. As for Bronny, LA couldn't miss the golden opportunity at the tail end of the second round to unite the young player with his famous father, LeBron James.

Bronny James and Knecht: Lakers' plans revealed at scheduled press conference

At a press conference slated for Tuesday afternoon at UCLA Health Training Center, the Lakers introduced Knecht and Bronny James as fresh additions to the franchise.

Despite being in the early stages of his career, Bronny James embodies all the qualities sought in a role player. The majority of his time will likely be in the G League with the South Bay Lakers, yet a chance to play alongside his father in the 202-25 season does not seem far-fetched.

Anticipating both rookies to be integral in the franchise's extensive blueprint, general manager Rob Pelinka underlined the necessity to nurture talent, considering the stringent limits of the new CBA. Securing the right draft picks and fostering player growth are paramount. Nevertheless, the organization remains hopeful that both Knecht and Bronny will prove to be valuable contributors in the coming years.

Where to watch Bronny James’ Lakers introductory press conference

The Lakers will livestream the introductory press conference of Delton Knecht and Bronny James on their YouTube page, and you can also catch it on Spectrum SportsNet and Spectrum News 1, accessible on channel 1 and the Spectrum News app.

No doubt the rookies are excited for their time in the spotlight, but Pelinka will likely face inquiries about his seemingly inactive early free agency, especially with the increasing demand to acquire instant-impact talent.

