How To Watch Canada vs Spain Basketball on August 2: Schedule, Channel, Live Stream for Paris Olympics
Catch the intense matchup between Canada and Spain in basketball on August 2. Discover the schedule, channel, and how to live stream the game for the Paris Olympics.
A thrilling battle is set to take place on Friday morning in Group A, as Canada goes head-to-head with Spain. So far, Canada has tasted victory in both matches, and they're just one win away from securing the top spot in the group. The team notched up a 93-83 victory over Australia on Tuesday.
Conversely, Spain has had mixed results, winning one and losing their two matches. They managed to outshine Greece with an 84-77 win on July 30.
The stakes are high for Canada as they confront Spain, the current EuroBasket champions, on Friday, hoping to secure the No.1 seed in Group A. They've already proven their mettle with victories over tough opponents like Giannis Antetokounmpo's Greece and Josh Giddey's Australia.
On the other hand, Spain had a shaky start with a loss to Australia but redeemed themselves in style by triumphing over Greece, their European counterparts. As they compete for the second seed alongside Australia, this is a crucial make-or-break match for Spain.
How to watch Canada vs Spain
Teams: Canada vs. Spain
Location: Pierre Mauroy Stadium, Lille, France
Date: Friday, August 2, 2024
Time: 11:15 AM EST
TV: NBC, Peacock
How to watch Canada vs Spain 2024 Olympics basketball game on TV
NBC and USA will carry select basketball coverage at the Olympics. If you don't have cable, you can watch these channels through live TV streaming packages like Sling TV and Fubo.
How to stream Canada vs Spain 2024 Olympics basketball game
All Olympic basketball games will be available to stream live on Peacock. Subscriptions start at $7.99 a month, and you can also watch other Olympic events here.
Canada Olympic men's basketball roster 2024
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Jamal Murray
Dillon Brooks
RJ Barrett
Kelly Olynyk
Luguentz Dort
Trey Lyles
Andrew Nembhard
Dwight Powell
Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Khem Birch
Melvin Ejim
Spain Olympic men's basketball roster 2024
Santi Aldama
Dario Brizuela
Lorenzo Brown
Alberto Diaz
Rudy Fernandez
Usman Garuba
Juancho Hernangomez
Willy Hernangomez
Sergio Llull
Xabi Lopez-Arostegui
Alex Abrines
Jaime Pradilla
Canada's roster boasts powerful game-changers who can create a significant shift in the game. They are guided by their leading guard, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. A top-ranking player in the recent NBA season, Gilgeous-Alexander has seamlessly translated his skills to the Olympic arena. The ball is effortlessly controlled by this 26-year-old who has no trouble devising his shot.
Santi Aldama, the forward for Spain, sits among the premier players of the team. Aldama can expand the court and effortlessly take shots off the dribble. He also excels as a rebounder and shot blocker. In his recent performance, he accomplished a double-double with a score of 19 points, 12 rebounds, and three blocked shots. When he was with the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2023-24 season, he averaged a respectable 10.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists each game.
