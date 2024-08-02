How To Watch Canada vs Spain Basketball on August 2: Schedule, Channel, Live Stream for Paris Olympics

A thrilling battle is set to take place on Friday morning in Group A, as Canada goes head-to-head with Spain. So far, Canada has tasted victory in both matches, and they're just one win away from securing the top spot in the group. The team notched up a 93-83 victory over Australia on Tuesday.

Conversely, Spain has had mixed results, winning one and losing their two matches. They managed to outshine Greece with an 84-77 win on July 30.

The stakes are high for Canada as they confront Spain, the current EuroBasket champions, on Friday, hoping to secure the No.1 seed in Group A. They've already proven their mettle with victories over tough opponents like Giannis Antetokounmpo's Greece and Josh Giddey's Australia.

On the other hand, Spain had a shaky start with a loss to Australia but redeemed themselves in style by triumphing over Greece, their European counterparts. As they compete for the second seed alongside Australia, this is a crucial make-or-break match for Spain.

How to watch Canada vs Spain

Teams: Canada vs. Spain

Location: Pierre Mauroy Stadium, Lille, France

Date: Friday, August 2, 2024

Time: 11:15 AM EST

TV: NBC, Peacock

How to watch Canada vs Spain 2024 Olympics basketball game on TV

NBC and USA will carry select basketball coverage at the Olympics. If you don't have cable, you can watch these channels through live TV streaming packages like Sling TV and Fubo.

How to stream Canada vs Spain 2024 Olympics basketball game

All Olympic basketball games will be available to stream live on Peacock. Subscriptions start at $7.99 a month, and you can also watch other Olympic events here.

Canada Olympic men's basketball roster 2024

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Jamal Murray

Dillon Brooks

RJ Barrett

Kelly Olynyk

Luguentz Dort

Trey Lyles

Andrew Nembhard

Dwight Powell

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Khem Birch

Melvin Ejim

Spain Olympic men's basketball roster 2024

Santi Aldama

Dario Brizuela

Lorenzo Brown

Alberto Diaz

Rudy Fernandez

Usman Garuba

Juancho Hernangomez

Willy Hernangomez

Sergio Llull

Xabi Lopez-Arostegui

Alex Abrines

Jaime Pradilla

Canada's roster boasts powerful game-changers who can create a significant shift in the game. They are guided by their leading guard, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. A top-ranking player in the recent NBA season, Gilgeous-Alexander has seamlessly translated his skills to the Olympic arena. The ball is effortlessly controlled by this 26-year-old who has no trouble devising his shot.

Santi Aldama, the forward for Spain, sits among the premier players of the team. Aldama can expand the court and effortlessly take shots off the dribble. He also excels as a rebounder and shot blocker. In his recent performance, he accomplished a double-double with a score of 19 points, 12 rebounds, and three blocked shots. When he was with the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2023-24 season, he averaged a respectable 10.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists each game.

