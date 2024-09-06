How to watch Closing Ceremony of 2024 Paris Paralympics: TV and Streaming Schedule

On Sunday, 8 September, during the Closing Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, the Paralympic flag will be handed over to a delegation representing LA28 (Los Angeles 2028) - the next hosts of the Summer Paralympic Games in four years.

What time is the closing Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Paralympics?

The closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games will be held at the Stade de France on 8 September 2024, starting at 9 p.m. CEST.

Read More: From a Multi-Sport Medal Winner to a PhD Student, Here Are 8 Paralympians You Need to Keep an Eye On

How do I stream the Closing Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Paralympics?

The Closing Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Paralympics can be streamed on the following platforms.

Peacock:

After subscribing and logging in, either go to PeacockTV.com/Paralympics in web browsers or download the Peacock app and navigate to the Paralympics section.

NBC Olympics:

How to stream the Paralympics on NBC Olympics digital platforms? Users can also authenticate with their cable subscription, which allows them to watch live streams of every Olympic event on NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, the NBC app, or the NBC Sports app. All streams can be viewed in web browsers or on phones, tablets, or connected TV devices.

How do I watch the Closing Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Paralympics on TV?

Date: September 8, 2024

Time: 9 p.m. CEST

Advertisement

TV Broadcast: CNBC and Peacock

Streaming Services: Peacock, NBC Olympics

Venue: Stade de France

NBCU’s Paris Paralympic coverage concludes this Sunday, Sept. 8, with the Closing Ceremony at 2:30 p.m. ET on CNBC and Peacock.

Adding four more medals to the U.S. Paralympic Swimming medal total—three silver and one bronze—Team USA had its most successful day of the Paris 2024 Paralympics.

At the Paris La Defense Arena on Thursday, Alexandra Truwit, a resident of Danbury, Connecticut, won her first Paralympic medal in the women's 400-meter freestyle S10. In the women's 100-meter breaststroke event, Olivia Chambers from Little Rock, Arkansas, and Colleen Young from St. Louis, Missouri, secured two spots for Team USA, taking home the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

The mixed 4 x 50-meter relay – 20 points team of Morgan Ray (St. Augustine, Florida), Leanne Smith (Salem, Massachusetts), Abbas Karimi (Fort Lauderdale, Florida), and Elizabeth Marks (Colorado Springs, Colorado) took silver in the night's final event, giving Team USA another medal from the Paris 2024 relay.

Advertisement

Read More: Who Are the Flagbearers for Team USA at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games Opening Ceremony? Find Out