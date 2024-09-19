How to Watch Dallas Wings vs Las Vegas Aces: Preview, Schedule, Where to Stream, and More

The Dallas Wings have struggled throughout the 2024 WNBA season, finishing with a 9-30 record. This puts them at the bottom of the Western Conference and #11 overall, resulting in a .231 win percentage. The team is enduring an eight-game losing streak, severely affecting their standings and playoff hopes.

In contrast, the Las Vegas Aces have excelled this season with a record of 26 wins and 13 losses. They sit fourth in the Western Conference and are well-positioned for the playoffs. The Aces lead the league in scoring with an average of 86.1 points per game and outscored their opponents by 5.3 points per game.

How to Watch Dallas Wings vs. Las Vegas Aces

The Dallas Wings will play against the Las Vegas Aces on September 19, 2024, at 10:00 PM ET at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas.

TV Channels: The game will air on Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network and Bally Sports Southwest (BSSW).

Live Streaming: Fans can watch the game on Fubo and WNBA League Pass. Those outside the U.S. may need a VPN to bypass local blackout restrictions.

Injury Report for Dallas Wings vs Las Vegas Aces

Dallas Wings

Awak Kuier: Out for the season (rest)

Teaira McCowan: Out (suspended due to technical fouls)

Maddy Siegrist: Out (broken finger)

Natasha Howard: Out (broken foot)

Las Vegas Aces

Kelsey Plum: Doubtful (rest)

A'ja Wilson: Will not play (rest)

Despite facing challenges, the Dallas Wings' standout players, Arike Ogunbowale and Satou Sabally, have showcased their talents. Both scored 27 points in a recent narrow 110-109 loss to the Indiana Fever. Statistically, the Wings rank 4th in points per game (PPG) and assists per game (APG), highlighting their strong offensive capabilities. While the team has struggled with inconsistency and tough competition, they have the potential to improve as they approach the final stretch of games.

For the Vegas Aces, A'ja Wilson has played a crucial role in their success. She recently set the WNBA record for most rebounds in a single season with 451 and has scored over 1,021 points this season. The Aces have excelled in their last ten games, winning 8 and losing only 2. Their latest victory was an 85-72 win against the Seattle Storm, demonstrating their ability to close out games effectively. As they head into the playoffs, the Aces aim to build on this momentum.

