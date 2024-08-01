How To Watch France vs Germany Basketball on August 2: Schedule, Channel, Live Stream for Paris Olympics

On Friday, the decisive game between France and Germany will establish the winner of Group B in men's basketball at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Each one undefeated the first two games of pool play, both teams are strong contenders. However France's near miss on Tuesday against Japan — pulled into overtime by a Rui Hachimura ejection and a four-point play — places extra weight on this match-up.

As gold medal hopefuls, the French team can solidify their position by dominating Germany and securing Group B. Meanwhile, Germany is riding a wave of confidence with substantial victories over Japan and Brazil, and a triumphant run at last summer’s FIBA World Cup.

In the history of head-to-head matches, France and Germany have faced off 11 times, with the French team known as Les Blues winning seven times. However, in the 2022 European Championships group-stage game, Germany emerged victorious with a resounding 76-63 win over France. With such a mixed history, Friday's showdown promises to be an electrifying battle.

How can you watch the 2024 Olympics basketball game between France and Germany on TV?

The France vs. Germany game will not be broadcast live on TV, but you can stream it live on Peacock and Fubo.

When and where will the France vs Germany basketball game take place during the 2024 Olympics?

The game is scheduled for Friday, August 2, at Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Lille, France.

What is the scheduled start time for the France vs Germany game in the 2024 Olympics?

The game is set to start at 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT).

Teams for France vs Germany

France's Roster

Victor Wembanyama

Rudy Gobert

Bilal Coulibaly

Nicolas Batum

Andrew Albicy

Isaia Cordinie

Nando de Colo

Evan Fournier

Mathias Lessor

Frank Ntilikina

Matthew Strazel

Guerschon Yabusele

Germany Roaster

Dennis Schroder

Franz Wagner

Moritz Wagner

Daniel Theis

Isaac Bonga

Oscar da Silva

Niels Giffey

Maodo Lo

Andreas Obst

Johannes Thiemann

Nick Weiler-Babb

Johannes Voigtmann

On Tuesday, Victor Wembanyama played a crucial role when France was, leading the country to a narrow victory with his impressive performance--18 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists., his absence on the court for eight minutes was a difficult period for the French, a lapse they probably can't risk against Germany.

In international play, Dennis Schroder ranks as one of the top guards. In Tuesday's game against Brazil, he expertly commanded the game with 20 points, six assists, and steals while making 7 out of 13 shots. Compared to France, which lacks adequate depth in the guard position, Schroder is undoubtedly the superior player in this matchup.

