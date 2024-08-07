How to Watch France vs Germany Basketball on August 8: Schedule, Channel, Live Stream for Paris Olympics

Victor Wembanyama will lead France against reigning world champions Germany in Thursday's first semifinal of the 2024 Paris Olympics men's basketball. This will mark the 13th international meeting between the two European powerhouses. Germany defeated Canada 82-73 in the quarterfinals on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Dennis Schroder and his team overcame Greece with a 76-63 victory in their quarterfinal clash.

Generational talent Victor Wembanyama has spearheaded France's campaign. The San Antonio Spurs center leads the team in points, rebounds, assists, and steals. The reigning NBA Rookie of the Year averages 14.5 points, 11 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 2.8 steals per game.

France's quarterfinal win was fueled by outstanding performances from their role players, who stepped up in the knockout game. The team hopes these players will continue to support superstar Wembanyama.

When to watch France vs Germany Men's Basketball

The semifinal between France and Germany in the 2024 Paris Olympics will happen on Thursday, August 8, at the Bercy Arena in Paris. The game will start at 11:30 a.m. ET (8:30 a.m. PT).

How to watch France vs Germany Men's Basketball

All live action from Paris 2024, including basketball, can be watched by NBC in the United States, and Discovery Eurosport across Europe, alongside France Télévisions in France, ARD/ZDF in Germany, and BBC Sport in the United Kingdom, among others.

The game will not be telecast on TV but the live streaming will be available on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and Fubo.

Teams for France vs Germany Men's National Basketball

France's Roster

-Victor Wembanyama

-Rudy Gobert

-Bilal Coulibaly

-Nicolas Batum

-Andrew Albicy

-Isaia Cordinie

-Nando de Colo

-Evan Fournier

-Mathias Lessor

-Frank Ntilikina

-Matthew Strazel

-Guerschon Yabusele

Germany Roaster

-Dennis Schroder

-Franz Wagner

-Moritz Wagner

-Daniel Theis

-Isaac Bonga

-Oscar da Silva

-Niels Giffey

-Maodo Lo

-Andreas Obst

-Johannes Thiemann

-Nick Weiler-Babb

-Johannes Voigtmann

France ranks as the third-worst offense in the tournament, averaging 81.3 points per game. The hosts shoot the three-pointer at a decent 36% but average 14.8 turnovers per game, so they need to be more disciplined against a strong Germany team. Conversely, Germany has played outstanding basketball, going undefeated in four games. The European team has shown great discipline on offense, averaging just 10 turnovers per game, making them the best-ranked team in that category.

France and Germany faced off in the group stage, where Germany secured an emphatic 85-71 victory. Overall, the two teams have played each other 12 times, with France leading the head-to-head record 7-5.