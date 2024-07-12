How to Watch France vs Serbia Basketball Today: Schedule, Channel, Live Stream, Teams for Pre-Olympics Men's Game

On Friday, France is preparing to entertain Serbia in an exhibition game as part of the 2024 Paris Olympics preparation. Both teams, without needing to go through Olympic qualifiers, rank among the qualifying eight for the men's basketball tournament.

The Serbian team's visit to France will be their Olympics' opening prep game. After finishing as the runners-up in the 2023 FIBA World Cup to Germany, they secured direct qualification. All this they achieved without their star player, Nikola Jokic, who will make a dramatic return this time.

Where to watch the action between France and Serbia?

The game is slated for Friday evening at LDLC Arena in Lyon-Decines, France. It will kick off at 6:15 p.m. local time for Paris and Serbia. American fans can tune in at 12:15 p.m. EDT and 9:15 a.m. PT.

How to watch France vs Serbia?

Basketball enthusiasts can livestream the match via Courtside 1891. Subscribing to the platform will grant access to all the key pre-Paris Olympics basketball games.

Roster for France vs Serbia

France and Serbia are coming up strong, with high-quality NBA talents gracing their respective roster. Victor Wembanyama and Rudy Gobert spearhead the French side. Here's how the entire French squad line-up looks:

Andrew Albicy, Nicolas Batum, Isaia Cordinier, Nando De Colo, Evan Fournier, Rudy Gobert, Mathias Lessort, Frank Ntilikina, Matthew Strazel, Victor Wembanyama, Guerschon Yabusele and Bilal Coulibaly.

On the other side, Serbia will draw strength from Nikola Jokic and Bogdan Bogdanovic. Here's their definitive list of players:

Vasilije Micic, Vanja Marinković, Ognjen Dobrić, Bogdan Bogdanović, Marko Gudurić, Aleksa Avramović, Nikola Jović, Vladimir Lučić, Ognjen Jaramaz, Aleksej Pokuševski, Dušan Ristić, Dejan Davidovac, Nikola Jokic, Filip Petrushev and Nikola Milutinov.

On paper, it looks like the victory might likely tilt in favor of the French in Friday's game. With Rudy Gobert, the current NBA DPOY, and Victor Wembanyama, one of the contenders for the title, they have the defensive capability to counter Nikola Jokic's threat in the post. The exterior defense also appears sturdy enough to dampen the influence of Bogdan Bogdanovic and Vasilje Micic.

However, Serbia will be playing its first exhibition match in anticipation of the Paris Olympics. They may require a bit of time to get back into the group play rhythm. But with a player like Nikola Jokic, known for simplifying gameplay for his team, a surprise victory for Serbia should not come as a shock.

