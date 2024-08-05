How To Watch Germany vs Greece Basketball on August 6: Schedule, Channel, Live Stream for Paris Olympics

The reigning world champions, Germany, led by Dennis Schroder, will compete against Greece in Tuesday's first quarterfinal of the 2024 Paris Olympics men's basketball. Having come out of the group stage imperiously with a 3-0 record, Germany leads Group B.

On the other hand, Greece, under the guidance of Giannis Antetokounmpo, holds the third position in Group A standings with a 1-2 record. Thanks to their difference in points, they secured their placement in the quarterfinals as one of the top two third-ranked teams. Ranked highly in all major statistical categories, Germany has shown standout performance in all aspects of the game. Averaging 89.3 points per game, they are the tournament's third-best offensive team.

On the contrary, Greece relied on the exceptional performance of Giannis Antetokounmpo to secure its quarterfinal place. Dominating on both ends of the court, this two-time NBA MVP and one-time NBA champion leads the player's scoring chart with an average of 27 points per game.

When to watch Germany vs Greece Men's Basketball?

The Germany vs. Greece men's basketball quarterfinal at the 2024 Paris Olympics is set for August 6 (Tuesday) at Bercy Arena in Paris. The game will start at 5 a.m. ET (2 a.m. PT).

How to watch Germany vs Greece Men's Basketball?

You can catch all the live action from Paris 2024, including this basketball game, on NBC in the United States, Discovery Eurosport across Europe, France Télévisions in France, ARD/ZDF in Germany, and BBC Sport in the United Kingdom, among others. The game will not be broadcast on TV but will be available for live streaming on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, and Fubo.

Advertisement

Germany vs Greece Olympic men's basketball roster

Germany Olympic men's basketball roster 2024

Dennis Schroder

Franz Wagner

Moritz Wagner

Daniel Theis

Isaac Bonga

Oscar da Silva

Niels Giffey

Maodo Lo

Andreas Obst

Johannes Thiemann

Nick Weiler-Babb

Johannes Voigtmann

Greece Olympic men's basketball roster 2024

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Nick Calathes

Vassilis Charalampopoulos

Nikos Chougkaz

Panagiotis Kalaitzakis

Giannoulis Larentzakis

Konstantinos Mitoglou

Dimitrios Moraitis

Georgios Papagiannis

Kostas Papanikolaou

Vassilis Toliopoulos

Thomas Walkup

Dennis Schroder and his German team are skillfully performing their plays with impeccable discipline, boasting the best record in the tournament with an average of only 10 turnovers per game. Additionally, they excel in their scoring efficiency, with a field shooting record of 50.5%, including 37.9% within the 3-point range.

However, Greece has concluded the group stage as the second-worst offensive team, with an average standing at just 77.7 points per game. They're sitting at the bottom for 3-point shooting, having shot only 30.3% from beyond the arc in the group stage In the match against Germany, it would be crucial for Giannis's teammates to step up their offensive game if they hope to progress to the semifinals.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Rui Hachimura Injury Update: Lakers Star Leaves the Olympics and Team Japan