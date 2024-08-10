How To Watch Germany vs Serbia Bronze Medal Game on August 10: Schedule, Channel, Live Stream for Paris Olympics
Catch the Germany vs Serbia bronze medal game on August 10 at the Paris Olympics. Find out how to watch live with our schedule, channel guide, and streaming options. Read more.
Germany aims to secure its first-ever medal in men's basketball as they face Serbia in the bronze-medal game at the Accor Arena on Saturday during the 2024 Paris Olympics. The German team, which previously achieved its best Olympic result with a seventh-place finish at the 1992 Barcelona Games, recently fell to France with a 73-69 loss in the semifinals.
Before this, Germany had won its first four Olympic games by an average margin of 15 points. Serbia, seeking its second Olympic medal since gaining independence in 2006, comes into the match after a narrow 95-91 loss to the United States in the semifinals. The Serbian team, which claimed silver in Rio in 2016, is in a strong position to claim bronze in Paris.
Serbia has been one of the standout teams in the Paris Olympics, with only two losses to the United States and a significant victory over a formidable Australian team. With several NBA players, including three-time MVP Nikola Jokić and sharpshooter Bogdan Bogdanović, who scored 20 points against Team USA on Thursday, Serbia is well-equipped to leave Paris with a medal.
When to watch Germany vs Serbia Men's Basketball
Germany and Serbia will face off in the 2024 Paris Olympics Bronze Medal basketball match on Saturday, August 10, in Paris. The game is set to tip off at 5 a.m. ET.
How to Watch Germany vs Serbia Men's Basketball
You can watch all live action from Paris 2024, including basketball, on NBC in the United States, Discovery Eurosport across Europe, France Télévisions in France, ARD/ZDF in Germany, and BBC Sport in the United Kingdom, among other broadcasters.
The game won't be televised, but you can stream it live on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, and Fubo.
Teams for Germany vs Serbia Men's National Basketball
Germany Roaster
Dennis Schroder
Franz Wagner
Moritz Wagner
Daniel Theis
Isaac Bonga
Oscar da Silva
Niels Giffey
Maodo Lo
Andreas Obst
Johannes Thiemann
Nick Weiler-Babb
Johannes Voigtmann
Serbia Roaster
Nikola Jokic
Bogdan Bogdanovic
Vasilije Micic
Nikola Jovic
Vladimir Lucic
Marko Guduric
Vanja Marinkovic
Ognjen Dobric
Filip Petrusev
Nikola Milutinov
Dusan Ristic
Aleksa Avramovic
Ognjen Jaramaz
Dejan Davidovac
Uros Plavsic
Franz Wagner of the Orlando Magic and Dennis Schroder of the Brooklyn Nets, leading the Germans offensively, have each scored in double figures in every game so far. Wagner, a 22-year-old forward, is averaging a team-high 18.6 points in the Summer Games and scored 10 points in the semifinal loss to France. He also grabbed eight rebounds in that game and provided eight assists against Greece in the quarterfinals.
The Serbs are eager to recover quickly from their loss to the U.S., where they had led by as many as 17 points. Nikola Jokic, a three-time NBA MVP with the Denver Nuggets, has posted four double-doubles in the Paris Games and averages 18.8 points, 10.4 rebounds, and eight assists. The 29-year-old center scored 17 points, collected 11 assists, and recorded five defensive rebounds against the Americans.
