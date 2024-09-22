How to Watch Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun WNBA Playoff: Preview, Schedule, Streaming Info, and More

The Indiana Fever will take on the Connecticut Sun in the first round of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs, marking their first postseason appearance since 2016. The Fever finished the regular season with a 20-20 record, earning the sixth seed, while the Sun secured the third seed with a strong 28-12 finish. This best-of-three series kicks off on Sunday, September 22, at 3 PM ET at Mohegan Sun Arena, and will air on ABC.

Connecticut, as the third seed, dominated the regular season against Indiana, winning three of their four matchups. Game 2 is scheduled for September 25, and if necessary, Game 3 will be held on September 27.

How to Watch Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun WNBA Playoff

The Indiana Fever will battle the Connecticut Sun in Game 1 of the WNBA playoffs on Sunday, September 22, at 3:00 PM ET. Fans can watch the game live on ABC from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Tickets are available starting at around $112. If you can’t watch on TV, you can stream the game on Fubo, though regional restrictions may apply.

Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun Injury Report

Indiana Fever: No injured players listed.

Connecticut Sun: Tiffany Mitchell (G) is out due to illness.

Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun Players Stats

Indiana Fever Players Stats

Kelsey Mitchell (G): 19.0 PPG, 3.1 APG

Caitlin Clark (G): 18.9 PPG, 8.4 APG

Aliyah Boston (F): 13.7 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 52.8% FG

NaLyssa Smith (F): 11.1 PPG, 7.4 RPG

Connecticut Sun Players Stats

DeWanna Bonner: 15.6 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 2.0 APG

Marina Mabrey: 14.9 PPG, 3.1 APG

Brionna Jones: 13.7 PPG, 8.4 RPG

Alyssa Thomas: 12.7 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 7.9 APG

DiJonai Carrington: 10.5 PPG, 1.7 SPG

The Connecticut Sun are favored to win against the Indiana Fever in the WNBA playoffs, with expectations of a competitive series. Having won three out of four regular-season matchups, the Sun are set to rely on their playoff experience and physical style of play. They are projected to win the series in three games, though the Fever might take one if their offense performs well. Betting odds for Game 1 on September 22 favor the Sun by 4.5 points.

