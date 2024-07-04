How to Watch Jake Paul vs Mike Perry? Start Time, Fight Card, and Live Streaming Details

Why is Jake Paul fighting Mike Perry? Originally, Paul was set to face Mike Tyson. An ulcer flare-up delayed Tyson's return. Enter Mike Perry, a BKFC headliner and former UFC welterweight. Can Perry challenge Paul in the boxing ring? Fans are eager to find out. Perry brings a fierce, aggressive style from his MMA background.

Paul, with a 9-1 record, is confident and determined. This unexpected matchup has generated a lot of buzz. The 'Fear No Man' event promises high stakes and excitement. Will Paul continue his winning streak? Or will Perry's tenacity prevail? Here's how you can watch this thrilling fight live.

When and Where is Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry?

The highly anticipated Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry fight will take place on Saturday, July 20, 2024. The venue for this thrilling bout is the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Start Times:

Main Card: USA: 9 p.m. ET Canada: 9 p.m. ET UK: 2 a.m. BST (Sunday, July 21)

Prelims: USA: 6:30 p.m. ET Canada: 6:30 p.m. ET UK: 11:30 p.m. BST



Mark your calendars and set your alarms—this is one fight you won't want to miss!

How to watch the event

So, you're all set to watch Jake Paul throw down with Mike Perry—where can you catch the live action? The entire "Fear No Man" event will be streamed live on DAZN. This means you can watch every jab, hook, and uppercut from the comfort of your own home or on the go.

The pay-per-view price is set at $64.99, which gets you access to both the prelims and the main card. Considering the star-studded lineup and the unexpected matchup, it’s a price worth paying for a night full of thrilling bouts.

You can stream the fights via DAZN on a variety of devices. Whether you're using your smartphone, tablet, laptop, or smart TV, DAZN has you covered. Just make sure your device is connected to the internet, and you’re good to go. Grab your snacks, call over some friends, or enjoy the punches solo—just don’t miss out on the action!

‘Fear No Man’ Match Card

Excited to know who’s fighting on the Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry card? Here’s the full lineup for the "Fear No Man" event:

Main Event:

Cruiserweight (200 lbs.): Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry (8x3 rounds)

Main Card on DAZN (9 p.m. ET):

Women's Super Lightweight (126 lbs.): Amanda Serrano vs. Stevie Morgan (10x2 rounds)

Lightweight (135 lbs.): Tony Aguilar vs. Corey Marksman (8x3 rounds)

Lightweight (135 lbs.): Ashton Sylve vs. Lucas Bahdi (10x3 rounds)

Cruiserweight (200 lbs.): Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. vs. Uriah Hall (6x3 rounds)

Super Middleweight (168 lbs.): Shadasia Green vs. Natasha Spence (8x2 rounds)

Prelims on YouTube (6:30 p.m. ET):

Fighters and match-ups to be announced (TBA)

This card is stacked with exciting matchups, making it a night you won't want to miss. Grab your popcorn and get ready for an action-packed evening!