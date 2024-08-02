How To Watch Japan vs Brazil Basketball on August 2: Schedule, Channel, Live Stream for Paris Olympics

On Friday Japan with Rui Hachimura at the helm, can conclude their 2024 Paris Olympics with a solid. They are set up against Brazil at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium, with both teams aiming for their first Olympic triumph after each suffered two losses. While accessing the knockout stages may seem unattainable for both teams, their Group B match is around securing their elusive victory.

Noted for their rich basketball history and continuous competitiveness at an international level, Brazil's key team members encompass seasoned professionals like Anderson Varejão and emerging talents like Yago Mateus.

Meanwhile, Japan's international basketball performance has shown steady progress, attributed to their domestic league's progression and the participation of NBA players such as Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards and Yuta Watanabe from the Phoenix Suns.

Japan nearly gave France a shock in their Tuesday match, trailing by merely four points in the overtime. Hachimura was disqualified with eight minutes remaining in the game, which allowed the French to successfully fend off the danger and clinch the 94-90 victory. Earlier, Brazil suffered a defeat against Germany, with their offense faltering for the second consecutive game. None of their starting players were able to reach double digits on Tuesday.

Japan vs Brazil 2024 Olympics Basketball Game time

The men's basketball game between Brazil and Japan at the 2024 Olympics will start at 5:00 a.m. ET on August 2.

How to watch Japan vs Brazil 2024 Olympics Basketball Game on TV

You can watch the Japan vs. Brazil basketball game on NBC and USA, which will feature select basketball coverage at the Olympics. If you don't have cable, streaming services like Sling TV and Fubo offer these channels.

How to stream Japan vs. Brazil 2024 Olympics Basketball Game

All Olympic basketball games, including the Japan vs. Brazil matchup, will be available for live streaming on Peacock. Subscriptions start at $7.99 per month, where you can also watch the rest of the Olympics.

Teams for Japan vs Brazil

Japan's men's basketball team for the 2024 Paris Olympics

Rui Hachimura

Yuki Kawamura

Yuki Togashi

Kesei Tominaga

Yudai Baba

Makoto Hiejima

Yuta Watanabe

Hirotaka Yoshii

Joshua Hawkinson

Kai Toews

Hugh Watanabe

Akira Jacobs

Brazil's men's national basketball team for the 2024 Olympics includes

Yago Santos

Cristiano Felicio

Didi Louzada

Vitor Benite

Marcelinho Huertas

Gui Santos

Leonardo Meindl

Raul Neto

Georginho de Paula

Bruno Caboclo

Lucas Dias

The upcoming game presents an interesting contrast in-game. Japan will strive to maximize its pace and precision in shooting, while Brazil plans to assert its dominance from the inside and establish control over the game's tempo. Despite Japan's marked improvements, Brazil's seasoned experience and robust physical presence may tilt the balance in their favor.

Nonetheless, Japan enters this competition as the favored winner. Their offensive gameplay has proven to be stronger than Brazil's, boasting a fast pace capable of outrunning their adversaries. Their performance against France demonstrated their potential in high-profile games, which places Japan as the probable victors come game day on Friday.

