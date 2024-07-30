How To Watch Japan vs France Basketball on July 30: Schedule, Channel, Live Stream, Teams for Paris Olympics Men’s Basketball

Scheduled for July 30th, a men's basketball game pits France against Japan. France aims to retain their winning streak, while Japan is in pursuit of its inaugural victory in the 2024 Olympics. The host nation started the Summer Games pleasantly, beating Brazil by a double-digit lead, 78-66, marking their first win of the Olympics.

In contrast, Japan had a tough start, their first game resulting in a drastic loss. They played against Germany - one of the leading in men's basketball - and unfortunately lost by a 20-point margin, 97-77. Following their defeat by Germany, Japan is gearing up to face another formidable team - France.

Where to watch Japan vs France?

Scheduled to start at around 11:15 am Eastern, you can follow the Japan vs France game live. Unfortunately, television won't be covering the game. However, it doesn't mean there's no other for you to watch unfold.

How to stream Japan vs France game

To watch the action between Japan and France, you can rely on Peacock. This platform will host all basketball games, from the group stages to the finals. Moreover, NBCOlympics.com will cover most of the Olympic events for further information.

Teams for Japan vs France

Japan's men's basketball team for the 2024 Paris Olympics

Rui Hachimura

Yuki Kawamura

Yuki Togashi

Kesei Tominaga

Yudai Baba

Makoto Hiejima

Yuta Watanabe

Hirotaka Yoshii

Joshua Hawkinson

Kai Toews

Hugh Watanabe

Akira Jacobs

France's men's basketball team for the 2024 Paris Olympics

Frank Ntilikina

Nicolas Batum

Andrew Albicy

Guerschon Yabusele

Isaia Cordinier

Jaylen Hoard

Theo Maledon

Killian Hayes

Elie Okobo

Matthew Strazel

Evan Fournier

Rudy Gobert

Victor Wembanyama

Ousmane Dieng

Mathias Lessort

Vincent Poirier

Watching the frontcourt will be the key matchup in this game. The French team's formidable height, courtesy of their pair of seven-foot players, makes them a hard squad to defend. For Japan to stand a chance at victory, they must devise a way to limit the impacts of Victor Wembanyama and Rudy Gobert.

Japan, with its restricted height, will find this challenging. Josh Hawkinson (6-foot-10) and Hugh Watanabe (6-foot-9) fill their center positions. Regardless of their height disadvantage, these two will probably be tasked with defending the center from the Minnesota Timberwolves. As for containing Wembanyama, Japan's NBA players will be called upon. Likely defenders against the current Rookie of the Year include forward Rui Hachimura from LA Lakers and Yuta Watanabe.

