How to Watch Lakers vs Celtics NBA Summer League Game on July 15: Schedule, Channel, Live Stream, and More

Striving for their inaugural victory of the season, Bronny James and the Lakers are set to clash with the defending champions, the Celtics, in Monday night's Las Vegas duel.

James' lackluster performance in his initial appearances as a Laker stands out, with a 6-for-26 record from the field and failing to register any successful 3-point attempts in 12. Following the Lakers' defeat to the Rockets, he confessed to journalists, admitting, "I feel I'm currently in a bit of a funk."

Bronny James struggles to continue as Lakers look for redemption against Celtics

The Lakers suffered a crushing 99-80 defeat to the Rockets in their first Las Vegas Summer League match on Friday night. Despite his team's loss, James displayed a glimmer of potential, scoring eight points from 3-of-14 field goals, while the Lakers' first-round selection, Dalton Knecht, led the game with an impressive 25 points.

Monday, however, could signal a turnaround as James and the Lakers get another shot to secure their first Summer League victory. They're up against a strong Celtics team that includes Baylor Scheierman and Anton Watson, the 30th and 54th picks respectively in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Here's all the information you'll need for James' upcoming NBA Summer League match, complete with the kickoff time for the Lakers vs. Celtics showdown.

NBA Summer League tonight: Lakers vs. Celtics game time and details

The Lakers and Celtics NBA Summer League game is tonight. The game is for Monday, July 15, kicking off at 10:30 p.m. ET, coinciding with 7:30 p.m. PT. The Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas will host the game, which begins precisely at 10.30 p.m. ET.

Where to watch Lakers vs Celtics tonight?

NBA TV will televise tonight's Lakers vs. Celtics match. For that cable, Sling offers an alternate streaming option, allowing you to view the Lakers and Celtics NBA Summer League encounter.

Prediction for Lakers Vs Boston Celtics

Predicting the Lakers vs Celtics match doesn't look promising for the Lakers. They've shown poor form so far in the tournament, which looks set to continue. Accumulating only 80 points in their last game, the Lakers are unlikely to turn things around in this game. Meanwhile, the Celtics scored a considerable 114 points in their previous game and are expected to maintain a high score in this game too. All signs point to an early domination of the game by the Celtics. Therefore, it's advisable to back the Celtics against the spread in this matchup.

