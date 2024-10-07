How to Watch New Orleans Saints vs Kansas City Chiefs: Preview, Schedule, Where to Stream, and More

On Monday Night Football, the New Orleans Saints (2-2) will take on the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs (4-0). Both teams are dealing with major offensive issues due to injuries, which could lead to a low-scoring game where defense and coaching will be key factors.

The Saints are determined to rebound from recent losses but face a tough challenge against the defending Super Bowl champions. While Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ struggling offense may not seem daunting, the prime-time setting at Arrowhead adds extra pressure.

Even with their perfect record, the Chiefs' offense has fallen short of expectations, averaging just 23 points per game. The team is missing WR Rashee Rice and RB Isiah Pacheco, and Kareem Hunt has struggled to fill the gap. Though Travis Kelce remains the central offensive weapon, his performance has declined, raising doubts about whether he can carry the load alone.

How to Watch New Orleans Saints vs Kansas City Chiefs

The New Orleans Saints take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, October 7, 2024, at 8:15 p.m. ET. You can catch the game live on ESPN, with an alternative broadcast featuring Peyton and Eli Manning on ESPN2. For Spanish-language coverage, tune into ESPN Deportes at 8:00 p.m. ET. Fans can also stream the game on platforms such as fuboTV or ESPN+ for viewers outside the local broadcast area.

New Orleans Saints vs Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report

New Orleans Saints:

- Out: Taysom Hill (rib), Willie Gay Jr. (hand), Cesar Ruiz (knee), Shane Lemieux (ankle), Payton Turner (knee).

- Questionable: Lucas Patrick (groin), Pete Werner (hamstring).

Kansas City Chiefs:

- Doubtful: Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness).

- Questionable: Mecole Hardman (knee).

- No players ruled out

The New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Chiefs are set to face off in a highly anticipated matchup, with several important factors to consider. Both teams' current form is crucial: the Chiefs are undefeated with a 4-0 record and a solid defense, while the Saints have hit a rough patch, dropping their last two games.

The quarterback duel is another key element. Patrick Mahomes, leading the Chiefs, has struggled with turnovers this season, while Derek Carr has a poor track record at Arrowhead Stadium, with only one win in nine games. Injuries also play a role, as the Chiefs are managing some offensive setbacks but still retain a competitive edge. Predictions suggest a tight game, with scores ranging from Chiefs 23-20 to 31-20, and many experts expect the Saints to cover the +5.5 spread. Overall, this promises to be an exciting contest between two dynamic teams.

