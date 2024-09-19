How to Watch New York Liberty vs Atlanta Dream: Preview, Schedule, Where to Stream, and More

The New York Liberty finished the season with an impressive 32-7 record, securing the top seed in the WNBA playoffs. This accomplishment marks only the second time in franchise history that they have claimed the best overall record, the first being in 2015.

In their most recent game, the Liberty dominated the Washington Mystics with an 87-71 victory, displaying their offensive power by scoring 50 points in the paint and getting a strong 40-point contribution from their bench, the highest of the season.

On the other hand, the Atlanta Dream holds a 14-25 record, placing them fourth in the Eastern Conference. Their season has been challenging, particularly with a 6-13 record against conference opponents.

How to Watch New York Liberty vs Atlanta Dream

The New York Liberty will play against the Atlanta Dream on September 19, 2024, at 7:00 PM ET at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Fans can catch the game live through various platforms:

TV Channels: NBA TV, WWOR, Peachtree TV, and Liberty Live will broadcast the game.

Streaming Options: Fans can stream the game on FuboTV, which offers subscription plans starting at $74.99/month. WNBA League Pass also provides access to the game, though local blackout restrictions may apply. To avoid these restrictions, using a VPN service like ExpressVPN to connect to a region without limitations is an option.

New York Liberty vs Atlanta Dream Injury Update

New York Liberty

No players are listed as injured.

Atlanta Dream

Cheyenne Parker: Out for the season due to an ankle injury.

Aerial Powers: Out for the season with a calf injury.

The Liberty have been dominating recently, winning 15 out of their last 18 games, including 8 of their last 10 at home. They excel in offense, averaging 86.1 points per game, with a 44.9% shooting percentage overall and 35% from three-point range. Key players like Breanna Stewart, who averages 20.7 points, Sabrina Ionescu with 19 points, and Jonquel Jones play a vital role in their success. However, since they have already secured the No. 1 seed, they might choose to rest some of their star players to prevent injuries, which could greatly affect their performance.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Dream find themselves in a must-win situation to clinch a playoff spot. Although they have lost 9 of their last 12 games, they recently gained confidence by defeating the Chicago Sky. The Dream averages 76.8 points per game but struggles defensively, allowing 80.3 points per game. Rhyne Howard (17.5 points) and Allisha Gray (15.7 points) are key to their scoring, while Jordin Canada’s recent form could be crucial in this important game.

