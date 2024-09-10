How to Watch New York Liberty vs Dallas Wings: Preview, Schedule, Where to Stream, and More

The Dallas Wings are out of playoff contention after a series of crucial losses. They fell to the Washington Mystics last week in a must-win game, followed by an overtime defeat to the Atlanta Dream last Friday. Their loss to the Chicago Sky on Sunday officially ended their playoff hopes. Despite numerous close calls throughout the season, the team struggled to close out games.

How to Watch New York Liberty vs Dallas Wings

For those interested in watching, the New York Liberty (29-6) will face the Dallas Wings (9-26) on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, at 8:00 PM ET at the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. The game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network and Bally Sports Southwest Extra, with live streaming available in the USA on FuboTV.

New York Liberty vs Dallas Wings Players Stats

New York Liberty

Breanna Stewart: (PPG): 20.1, (RPG): 7.5, (APG): 4.5

Jonquel Jones, PPG: 16.4, RPG: 9.3, Field Goal Percentage (FG%): 54.2

Sabrina Ionescu: PPG: 15.6, APG: 5.9, 3-Point Percentage: 40.5

Dallas Wings

Arike Ogunbowale: Points: 23.9, Rebounds: 4.7, Assists: 4.8, Steals: 2.7, Block: 0.1

Natasha Howard: Points: 18.3, Rebounds: 7.5, Assists: 3.5, Steals: 1.0, Blocks: 1.3

Maddy Siegrist: Points: 14.6, Rebound: 4.2, Assists: 1.2, Steals: 0.5, BPG: 0.5

The Dallas Wings and Los Angeles Sparks were the first teams eliminated from playoff contention in the WNBA this season, mainly due to their struggles in the fourth quarter. Their inability to perform in the final minutes highlighted the gap between the league's best and worst teams. The Connecticut Sun, for example, overcame a fourth-quarter deficit to dominate the Los Angeles Sparks in two recent matchups. Meanwhile, the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx have consistently excelled in fourth-quarter play.

In a long season where players must manage their health and workload, teams often reserve their highest level of intensity for the second half, especially the fourth quarter. This is when the best teams shine, and Dallas has failed to meet that challenge. The Wings now face the task of reworking their roster to improve in 2025.

With Dallas out of playoff contention, they are now playing the role of spoiler. The New York Liberty, on the other hand, need three more wins to secure the top seed in the WNBA playoffs and home-court advantage throughout. A victory would mark their 30th win of the season, a significant milestone in a 40-game schedule. Reaching this plateau signals elite status in the league, and few would argue against the Liberty’s position as one of the WNBA's top teams as they aim to secure the No. 1 seed.

