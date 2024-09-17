How to Watch New York Liberty vs Washington Mystics: Preview, Schedule, Where to Stream, and More

The New York Liberty will face the Washington Mystics on September 17, 2024, at 7:00 PM ET. The Liberty, with a 31-7 record, aims to secure the top playoff seed. They need either a win in one of their last two games or a loss by the Minnesota Lynx. After a recent loss to the Lynx, which ended their five-game winning streak, the Liberty remain a strong offensive team, averaging 86.1 points per game, with Breanna Stewart leading at 20.7 points per game.

The Washington Mystics have improved after a rough start to the season. They endured a franchise-record 12-game losing streak but finally won their first game against the Atlanta Dream, 87-68. Despite their early struggles, Ariel Atkins and Julie Vanloo have stepped up, showing determination and resilience. However, the Mystics still face challenges as they work to climb out of the league's lower tier.

How to Watch New York Liberty vs Washington Mystics

The Washington Mystics will host the New York Liberty on September 17, 2024, at 7:00 PM ET at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.

Television: NBA TV will broadcast the game live.

FuboTV: NBA TV is included in FuboTV’s package, with plans starting at $74.99/month.

WNBA League Pass: Fans outside local broadcast regions can access all WNBA games, though games airing locally may not be available.

Local Broadcasts: In the Washington D.C. area, viewers can watch the game on Monumental Sports Network through various cable providers and streaming services like YouTube TV and Hulu.

New York Liberty vs Washington Mystics Injury Report

New York Liberty

The New York Liberty have no players listed on their injury report

Washington Mystics

Shakira Austin, Center - Ankle, OUT

Nastja Claessens, Guard - Not Injury Related, OFS

The New York Liberty are expected to dominate the Washington Mystics in their September 17, 2024, matchup. Boasting a 31-7 record, the Liberty are focused on securing the top playoff seed, while the Mystics, with a 13-25 record, are battling to stay in playoff contention. Recent performances strongly influence this prediction; although the Liberty lost to the Minnesota Lynx, they had previously won five consecutive games, demonstrating their strong form. Breanna Stewart plays a crucial role, averaging 20.7 points per game. On the other hand, the Mystics have struggled offensively, managing just 79.2 points per game, which places them ninth in the league.

