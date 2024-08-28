How to Watch Paige Spiranac and More at 2024 Creator Classic? Start Time, Schedule, TV, and Streaming Details

The 2024 Creator Classic, a new edition to the PGA Tour, is about to kick off today, August 28. Sixteen golf influencers, including Paige Spiranac, will tee off at the same golf course where the third leg of the FedEx playoff, the Tour Championship, is set to take place.

The event is a first-of-its-kind competition featuring a stroke play format on the back nine of the golf course. Let’s check out the start time, schedule, TV, and streaming details about the 2024 Creator Classic in this article right away!

The 2024 Creator Classic - start time and venue

The 2024 Creator Classic will begin today, the eve of the TOUR Championship, at the newly restored East Lake Golf Club. The first group of golfers will start their play at 4:12 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, the last set of golfers will enter the competition at 4:48 p.m. ET. The tournament field is packed with talented players.

The 2024 Creator Classic field:

As mentioned above, the unique event lined up for today will see 16 golf influencers taking on the course. Below is the list of the names of these golfers:

Mac Boucher

George Bryan IV

Wesley Bryan

Aimee Cho

Garrett Clark

Brad Dalke

Peter Finch

Gabby DeGasperis, aka 'Gabby Golfgirl'

Luke Kwon

Micah Morris

Mason Nutt

Nick Stubbe, aka 'Fat Perez'

Paige Spiranac

Roger Steele

Tyler Toney (Dude Perfect)

Sean Walsh

Creator Classic complete schedule: Event’s Tee Times

The first group of players will include PGA Tour player Wesley Bryan and his brother and YouTube content partner, George Bryan IV. They will be joined by Gabby GolfGirl and Tyler Toney.

Meanwhile, Paige Spiranac, who is returning to professional golf after eight years , will be in group number two, with Garrett Clark, Brad Dalke, and Mason Nutt joining the 31-year-old.

Aimee Cho, Fat Perez, Roger Steele, and Sean Walsh will tee off as the third group, while Mac Boucher, Peter Finch, Luke Kwon, and Micah Morris will round out the day as the final group.

Here are the tee times of all the golfers taking part in the tournament (All times are in ET):

4:12 p.m.: George Bryan IV, Wesley Bryan, Gabby GolfGirl, Tyler Toney

4:24 p.m.: Garrett Clark, Brad Dalke, Mason Nutt, Paige Spiranac

4:36 p.m.: Aimee Cho, Fat Perez, Roger Steele, Sean Walsh

4:48 p.m.: Mac Boucher, Peter Finch, Luke Kwon, Micah Morris

How to watch the 2024 Creator Classic?: TV and streaming details

Fans looking forward to watching their favorite golfers, including Paige Spiranac, step onto the golf course at the 2024 Creator Classic, may tune into several broadcasting channels depending on their region.

Below is the complete list of broadcasting channels:

The PGA Tour’s YouTube channel

Peacock

ESPN+

Pluto

Roku

Tubi

Xumo

Freevee

Samsung TV Plus

Moreover, Barstool’s podcasters will ceremoniously launch this unique made-for-TV streaming event, which will be broadcast live on the PGA Tour’s YouTube channel, ESPN+, and Peacock.

Besides, for fans who are eager to experience the excitement in person, the event will be accessible to anyone with a Wednesday ticket to the TOUR Championship.

The Creator Classic 2024 format

The inaugural Creator Classic is a nine-hole competition that kicks off at East Lake Golf Club. The format will feature players competing in a foursome, with each golfer playing as an individual in stroke play.

The golfers will begin their round on the 10th tee of the golf course and will play through 17. Following this, the four lowest-scoring players will compete in a one-hole playoff. In case of ties for the lowest four scores, a chip-off on No. 17 will determine the final four, with the player closest to the hole advancing to the playoff.

While the tournament features a talented field, fans must keep a close eye on Paige Spiranac as one standout golfer to watch. On that note, it remains to see who will triumph in this impressive tournament as the event begins.

