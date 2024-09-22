How to Watch Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx WNBA Playoff: Preview, Schedule, Streaming Info, and More

The Phoenix Mercury will compete in the WNBA playoffs against the Minnesota Lynx in the first round on September 22, 2024. This marks the Mercury's return to the postseason after missing out in 2023 and falling in the first round in 2022. Brittney Griner will make her first playoff appearance since rejoining the team following her detainment in Russia. The Mercury secured the seventh seed, finishing the regular season with a 13-12 record.

The Minnesota Lynx ended their regular season with a 30-10 record, earning the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. They have been dominant, winning 14 of their last 16 games, despite a recent loss to the Sparks. Key contributors include Napheesa Collier, who had an All-Star season, and Kayla McBride. The series will follow a best-of-three format, with the first two games taking place at Target Center.

How to Watch Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx WNBA Playoff

The Phoenix Mercury will face off against the Minnesota Lynx in Game 1 of the WNBA playoffs on September 22 at 2 p.m. ET. You can watch the game live on ESPN at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. For streaming, platforms like Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream provide options, some offering free trials.

Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx Injury Report

Phoenix Mercury

No injuries

Minnesota Lynx

No injuries

Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx Players Stats

Phoenix Mercury

Kahleah Copper: 21.1 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 2.3 APG

Brittney Griner: 17.8 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 2.3 APG

Diana Taurasi: 14.9 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 3.4 APG

Natasha Cloud: 11.5 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 6.9 APG

Sophie Cunningham: 8.4 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 2.0 APG

Minnesota Lynx

Napheesa Collier: 20.4 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 5.4 APG

Kayla McBride: 15.9 PPG, 3.3 APG

Courtney Williams: 11.0 PPG, 5.4 APG

Alanna Smith: 10.5 PPG, 5.3 RPG

The Minnesota Lynx are heavily favored to win their upcoming game against the Phoenix Mercury on September 22, 2024. With a predicted 64.1% chance of victory, the Lynx is expected to outperform the Mercury, who have a 35.3% chance. The Lynx enter the matchup on a hot streak, having won their last five games, while the Mercury have been less consistent, securing three wins in their last five. Betting odds further highlight the gap, with the Lynx at 1.48 and the Mercury at 2.85.

