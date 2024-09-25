How to Watch Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx WNBA Playoff: Preview, Schedule, Streaming Info, and More

The Phoenix Mercury take on the Minnesota Lynx in Game 2 of their WNBA playoff series on September 25, 2024, at 9:30 p.m. ET. The Lynx hold a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series after narrowly defeating the Mercury 102-95 in Game 1, where Napheesa Collier scored 38 points. Natasha Cloud led the Mercury with 33 points and 10 assists. Both teams shot efficiently, but Minnesota's 96% free-throw shooting proved critical. The Lynx are focused on tightening their defense, while the Mercury aim to push the series to a third game with a strong showing.

The Phoenix Mercury secured their 11th playoff appearance in 12 years after defeating the Atlanta Dream 74-66, capping off a season marked by major roster changes and a new coaching staff. Despite a disappointing previous season, the team revitalized its performance with key contributions from Brittney Griner and Kahleah Copper. The Mercury hopes to use their playoff experience to make a deep postseason run.

The Minnesota Lynx have surged into the 2024 WNBA playoffs, finishing the regular season with a 30-10 record, their best since 2017. As the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, they now face the Phoenix Mercury in this best-of-three series. In Game 1, the Lynx secured a 102-95 win, with Napheesa Collier scoring 38 points despite a late comeback attempt by Phoenix. The Lynx aim to keep their momentum going and move on to the semifinals with Game 2 on September 25.

How to Watch Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx WNBA Playoff

To watch the Phoenix Mercury vs. Minnesota Lynx WNBA playoff game, follow these details:

Date: September 25, 2024

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Location: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Broadcast: ESPN

Streaming Options: Available on Fubo TV, Sling TV, and WNBA League Pass after the game.

For those without cable, Fubo offers a promotional first month for $49.99.

Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx WNBA Playoff Injury Report

Phoenix Mercury:

Rebecca Allen: Out (hamstring)

Charisma Osborne: Out (leg)

Minnesota Lynx:

No injuries were reported.

The Minnesota Lynx are expected to win Game 2 against the Phoenix Mercury, with a spread of -8.5 points and a total of 160.5. After their narrow 102-95 victory in Game 1, the Lynx plan to sharpen their defense while keeping their offensive rhythm strong, particularly through standout player Napheesa Collier. On the other side, Natasha Cloud and Diana Taurasi will lead the Mercury, who need a stronger start to stay competitive. Experts predict a high-scoring game, with the total likely exceeding 160.5 points.

