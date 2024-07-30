How To Watch Puerto Rico vs Serbia Basketball on July 31: Schedule, Channel, Live Stream for Paris Olympics 2024 Men’s Basketball

Nikola Jokic with his team Serbia will confront Tremont Waters, Jose Alvarado, and their team Puerto Rico in the men's basketball pool play at the 2024 Olympics on Wednesday. The desire for the first win in Group C ignites both teams as they have unfortunately lost their opening game on Sunday. Team USA dominated Serbia, and South Sudan surprisingly defeated Puerto Rico.

The stakes are high as a victory places either Serbia or Puerto Rico in the knockout stages. However, facing Team USA in its final pool play might complicate things for Puerto Rico. Despite scoring 20 points through 8-of-15 shooting in the previous game against the Americans, Nikola Jokic couldn't lead Serbia to victory.

When to watch Puerto Rico vs Serbia

The Puerto Rico vs Serbia match is scheduled for Wednesday, July 31, at 11:15 a.m. EST at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium.

How to Watch Puerto Rico vs Serbia

To watch the Puerto Rico vs. Serbia basketball match at the Paris Olympics 2024 on July 31 at 11:15 a.m. ET, tune into the live streaming on BBC iPlayer. Although free, the BBC iPlayer is geographically restricted to the UK audience. Therefore, to watch it worldwide, globally accessible VPNs like ExpressVPN could help link to a UK server. You can also visit NBC Olympics for other broadcasting options of the event.

How to stream Puerto Rico vs Serbia

To stream the Puerto Rico vs Serbia match, use Fubo. Fans can take advantage of Fubo's free trial. Peacock, providing coverage for all four games, is another viable streaming venue.

Teams for Puerto Rico vs Serbia Basketball

Puerto Rico's Roster

John Holland

Isaiah Pineiro

George Conditt

Jordan Howard

Stephen Thompson Jr.

Aleem Ford

Jose Alvarado

Justin Reyes

Ismael Romero

Serbia's Roster

Nikola Jokic

Bogdan Bogdanovic

Nikola Jovic

Vasilije Micic

Marko Guduric

Vanja Marinkovic

Ognjen Dobric

Filip Petrusev

Nikola Milutinov

Aleksa Avramovic

Dejan Davidovac

Uros Plavsic

Jose Alvarado, the guard for the New Orleans Pelicans, had an exceptional performance against South Sudan, managing to score 26 points by shooting 9-from-16 from the field. With merely 19.5 points set for this matchup, there's potential for him to surpass that based on his opening-game performance. For Puerto Rico to stand a chance at winning, both Alvarado and Tremont Waters need to assert control over this game from the guard position.

An intriguing statistic from Serbia's initial pool play against Team USA relates to Nikola Jokic’s plus/minus. Serbia was on par with Team USA during the 30:45 that Jokic was playing. However, Serbia fell behind by 26 points during the 9:15 he wasn't in play. While it's unreasonable to expect Jokic to play without pause, Serbia desperately needs to capitalize on the MVP's time on the field, especially against a less formidable team like Puerto Rico. Following his score of 20 against Team USA, Jokic has a point prop set at 19.5.

