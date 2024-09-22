How to Watch Seattle Storm vs Las Vegas Aces WNBA Playoff: Preview, Schedule, Streaming Info, and More

The Seattle Storm kick off their WNBA playoff run on September 22, 2024, against the defending champions, the Las Vegas Aces. This first-round series follows a best-of-three format. Game 1 starts at 7 p.m. PT, with Game 2 set for September 24 at 6:30 p.m. PT. If a third game is needed, it will take place on September 25. The first two games are in Las Vegas, while a potential Game 3 would be held at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena if the series is tied.

The Las Vegas Aces secured their playoff spot by ending the regular season with a solid 26-13 record. They clinched the 4th seed after defeating the Dallas Wings and benefiting from the Connecticut Sun's loss to Chicago. The Aces have been dominant, winning eight of their last nine games, thanks to their stifling defense, which has held opponents to an average of 72.9 points during this stretch.

How to Watch Seattle Storm vs. Las Vegas Aces WNBA Playoff

The Seattle Storm will face the Las Vegas Aces in Game 1 of the WNBA Playoffs on Sunday, September 22, 2024, at 7:00 PM PT. You can catch the game live on ESPN or stream it through the ESPN website or app with a valid cable subscription.

Seattle Storm vs Las Vegas Aces Injury Report

Seattle Storm:

Ezi Magbegor (C) - Out (Concussion)

Jewell Loyd (G) - Out (Knee)

Las Vegas Aces:

A'ja Wilson (C) - Out (Ankle)

Chelsea Gray (G) - Out

Jackie Young (G) - Out

Kelsey Plum (G) - Out

Player's stats for Seattle Storm vs Las Vegas Aces

Seattle Storm

Jewell Loyd: 19.7 points per game (PPG)

Ezi Magbegor: 8.0 rebounds per game (RPG)

Skylar Diggins-Smith: 6.4 assists per game (APG)

Mercedes Russell: 51.5% field goal percentage (FG%)

Nneka Ogwumike: 1.9 steals per game (STL) and 2.2 blocks per game (BLK).

Las Vegas Aces

A'ja Wilson (C): 27.5 PPG, 12.0 RPG, 2.4 APG, 1.9 SPG, 2.7 BPG.

Kelsey Plum (G): 17.6 PPG, 2.3 RPG, 4.4 APG.

Jackie Young (G): 16.9 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 5.4 APG.

The upcoming game between the Seattle Storm and Las Vegas Aces is anticipated to be competitive. The Aces, coming off a strong run with victories in seven of their last eight games, are favored by 7.5 points. However, Seattle will be missing key players Jewell Loyd and Ezi Magbegor, which significantly weakens their chances. Despite these absences, the Storm have proven their resilience, securing wins even with a depleted roster. While Las Vegas is expected to win, Seattle's home advantage and depth might help them cover the spread.

