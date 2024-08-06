How to Watch Serbia vs Australia Basketball on August 6: Schedule, Channel, Live Stream for Paris Olympics

On Tuesday, at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Serbia and Australia will engage in a crucial basketball face-off. Forecasting the quarter-final game winner is challenging due to the high level of basketball both teams have displayed in recent weeks. Moreover, each team boasts a roster filled with star players.

After a notably strong performance during the group stages, Serbia walks into the game as slight favorites. Despite their slow start against the USA, under coach Svetislav Pešić, the team demonstrated outstanding skill in their last group-stage games against Puerto Rico and South Sudan. They emerged victorious with an average score lead of 26 points in both matches.

Conversely, Australia marches into the quarter-finals following consecutive defeats against Canada and Greece. However, despite these unfavorable outcomes, the team still has several reasons to remain optimistic as they approach the knockout rounds.

When to watch Serbia vs Australia Men's Basketball

On Tuesday, August 6th, Serbia will square off against Australia. The game begins at 8:30 in the morning, Eastern Standard Time, and 5:30 Pacific Standard Time. The duel will take place at the Bercy Arena in Paris, a venue capable of holding 20,300 spectators. Fans can stream the game on Peacock or NBCOlympics.com.

Ways to watch Serbia vs Australia Men's Basketball game

The entire live broadcast of the Paris 2024 events, including basketball games, can be accessed on NBC for those in the United States. Discovery Eurosport provides coverage in Europe alongside France Télévisions in France, ARD/ZDF in Germany, and BBC Sport in the United Kingdom, among other channels.

It's important to note that this particular game will not have a TV broadcast. However, one can still follow the live action on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, and Fubo.

Serbia vs Australia men's national basketball team

Serbia Team

Bogdan Bogdanovic

Nikola Jokic

Nikola Milutinov

Vasilije Micic

Nikola Jovic

Ognjen Dobric

Vanja Marinkovic

Marko Guduric

Filip Petrusev

Aleksa Avramovic

Dejan Davidovac

Uros Plavsic

Australia Team

Dyson Daniels

Matthew Dellavedova

Dante Exum

Josh Giddey

Josh Green

Joe Ingles

Nick Kay

Jock Landale

Will Magnay

Jack McVeigh

Patty Mills

Duop Reath

Josh Giddey and Patty Mills, the Boomers' backcourt duo, have delivered outstanding performances in the group stage, while center Jock Landale made significant contributions from the post. Together, the trio averaged a combined score of 46 points per game in the competition. In the 2020 Tokyo Olympics basketball tournament, these two teams clashed twice. Australia reigned supreme in the group stage by scoring 95 points to Serbia's 80, while Serbia retaliated in the semifinals with an 87-61 victory, going on to secure the silver medal.

