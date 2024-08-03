How To Watch Serbia vs South Sudan Basketball on August 3: Schedule, Channel, Live Stream for Paris Olympics

For Serbia and South Sudan, victory in the final Group C match of the men's basketball tournament at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on Saturday means an assured spot in the quarterfinals.

The defeat, however, doesn't necessarily spell the end but puts the losing team in a precarious position of vying for a berth as one of two third-place teams who will reach the knockout stage. Serbia is strongly tipped to advance on the Olympic basketball odds, being 15.5-point favorites.

So far in Paris, the Serbians experienced both overwhelming defeat and resounding victory. Their tournament began with a crushing 110-84 loss against the Americans, failing to keep up as they trailed by nine points at halftime.

In their most recent game, Serbia bounced back by dramatically thrashing Puerto Rico 107-66, setting the stage for an exciting win-and-advance proposition.

When does the Serbia vs South Sudan Game start?

The Serbia vs. South Sudan basketball game begins on August 3, 2024, at 3:00 PM ET at the Decathlon Arena - Stade Pierre Mauroy. This match is part of the Olympic basketball tournament.

How to watch the Serbia vs South Sudan Game

You can watch the Serbia vs. South Sudan game on NBC, which broadcasts the entire Olympic Games. Additionally, the game is available on Peacock, fuboTV, the NBC app, the NBC Olympics app, NBCOlympics.com, and NBC.com.

Team Serbia men's national basketball team

Bogdan Bogdanovic

Nikola Jokic

Nikola Milutinov

Vasilije Micic

Nikola Jovic

Ognjen Dobric

Vanja Marinkovic

Marko Guduric

Filip Petrusev

Aleksa Avramovic

Dejan Davidovac

Uros Plavsic

Team South Sudan men's national basketball team

Carlik Jones

Marial Shayok

Wenyen Gabriel

Majok Deng

Khaman Maluach

Nuni Omot

Bul Kuol

Kuany Kuany

Sunday Dech

Peter Jok

Serbia presents a different team, with or without Jokić. Consider that without the multiple NBA MVPs, they still secured a silver medal at the World Championship. It's not suggested that having such a player weakens the team. However, against the USA in the first round, they lagged, scoring 84 against 110. This performance by Serbia wasn't unexpected. It's noteworthy that they had previously lost to the American team by the same 26-point margin a week and a half ago. Yet in the second, they decidedly outplayed Puerto Rico, marking the Olympics' biggest victory - 107:66.

South Sudan, on the other hand, surprised many during the World Championship. Their success paved the way for the Olympics, where they stood out among their continent's teams. Not comfortable with being seen as underdogs in France, they proved their worth in the first round by beating Puerto Rico, notwithstanding a shaky start, ending with a 90 to 79 score. As they attempted to take on the USA, they managed to keep the defeat under the anticipated 30-point difference, scoring 86 against 103.

