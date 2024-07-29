How To Watch Spain vs Greece Basketball on July 30: Schedule, Channel, Live Stream, Teams for Paris Olympics Men’s Basketball

On Tuesday at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium, Spain and Greece will compete in the 2024 Summer Olympics after starting their Olympic basketball journeys with losses to Australia and Canada, respectively. It's a crucial game for both the Spanish and the Greek teams - another loss could potentially blacklist them from the quarterfinals. In this must-watch game, the spotlight will be on Santi Aldama and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

After a 12-point defeat to Australia in their first game, Spain aims for victory. Scoring an average of 80 points with a 39.1 percent shooting rate, Spain conceded 92 points with a 50.8 percent shooting rate. Santi Aldama, with his impressive stats of an average of 27 points and 5 rebounds, along with Sergio Llull, who averages 17 points and 2 assists, are the leading players. Willy Hernangomez and Lorenzo Brown offer support with double-digit scores and 7 assists respectively.

Greece, also looking to turn things around after a seven-point defeat to Canada, scores on average 79 points with a shooting percentage of 39. Greece defends with an average of 86 points at a 43.1 percent shooting rate. Giannis Antetokounmpo, with his awe-inspiring stats of an average of 34 points and 5 rebounds, alongside Kostas Papanikolaou, averaging 17 points and 4 rebounds are the key players. Also notable are Nick Calathes, with an average of 7 assists, and Dinos Mitoglou, pulling down 8 rebounds. Greece shoots 28.1 percent from beyond the arc and 75 percent from the free-throw line.

Where can I stream Spain vs Greece men's basketball at the 2024 Summer Olympics?

Peacock, the streaming service, is your go-to platform this summer to catch all Olympic sports and events, including all basketball games from group rounds to finals. Most of these events are also covered by NBCOlympics.com.

Where to watch Spain vs Greece Olympic Basketball on TV?

Peacock is not the only place to watch; virtually every game of the men's Olympic basketball tournament will be broadcast on channels including USA, E!, CNBC, Telemundo, NBC Universo, and.

Teams for Spain vs Greece

Spain Men's Basketball Roster for the 2024 Olympics

Santi Aldama

Dario Brizuela

Lorenzo Brown

Alberto Diaz

Rudy Fernandez

Usman Garuba

Juancho Hernangomez

Willy Hernangomez

Sergio Llull

Xabi Lopez-Arostegui

Alex Abrines

Jaime Pradilla

Greece Men's Basketball Roster for the 2024 Olympics

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Kostas Papanikolaou

Nick Calathes

Giannoulis Larentzakis

Georgios Papagiannis

Konstantinos “Dinos” Mitoglou

Thomas Walkup

Vassilis Charalampopoulos

Dimitris Moraitis

Panagiotis Kalaitzakis

Vassilis Toliopoulos

Nikos Chougkaz

The exceptional team chemistry of Spain, a defining characteristic of their successful Olympic teams, seemed inconsistent in their game against Australia. If they fail to re-establish their synergy by Tuesday, they might be in for an extended battle.

Greece stood its ground against the celebrity-filled Canadian team. The almost superhuman efforts of Giannis Antetokounmpo nearly led them to a victory. If it were not for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, they could have been a step ahead with a 1-0 lead. With not as formidable opponents this coming Tuesday, Antetokounmpo and his team stand a chance to even their score to 1-1 after their encounter with the Spaniards.

