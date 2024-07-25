How to Watch the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony? Date, Start Time and Streaming Details

The excitement surrounding the 2024 Paris Olympics is reaching its peak as fans eagerly anticipate the grand opening ceremony set to take place on July 26. With performances rumored from iconic artists like Celine Dion and Lady Gaga, this year's international games promise to be a spectacle to remember.

Paris Olympics 2024 Date and Start Time

The 2024 Paris Olympics will kick off with the opening ceremony on July 26, starting at 10:30 a.m. PT/1:30 p.m. ET. This captivating event is expected to last approximately four hours, allowing viewers to immerse themselves in the spirit of the games.

Where to Watch and Streaming details

United States of America (USA)

In the United States, NBC and USA Network will be broadcasting the Olympics, with exclusive streaming available on Peacock. For those looking to catch the action online, platforms like DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, and Sling will be providing live streaming options.

Peacock stands as the exclusive streaming platform for the 2024 Paris Olympics. However, cord-cutters have a variety of alternatives to stream the games online. By tuning in to services carrying NBC and USA Network, such as DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, and Sling, fans can follow their favorite athletes and events with ease.

India

For the Indian viewers, the historic event is scheduled to begin at 11:00 PM IST on July 26 and will be a unique experience as it takes place on the river Seine, marking the first time in Olympic history that the Opening Ceremony will not be held in a traditional stadium.

Indian viewers can tune in to Sports18 1 SD and Sports18 1 HD TV channels to catch the live telecast of the ceremony, while those preferring online streaming can access the event via Jio Cinema for free.

United Kingdom (UK)

To watch the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony in the UK, there are several options available for viewers to catch all the exciting action. BBC One will offer free coverage from 8am to 10pm each day, with additional coverage on BBC Two during the news hours.

For those looking for more in-depth coverage, BBC's iPlayer will have an Olympics Extra channel running from 8am to around 11pm. However, not all sports and medals will be shown on BBC, so viewers can also tune in to Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2, or subscribe to Discovery+ for comprehensive coverage of all the events.

Streaming the Olympics in the UK is made easy through the BBC iPlayer hub, where all BBC Olympics coverage can be streamed online. Discovery+ is offering a dedicated Olympic package for £3.99, providing access to stream every medal and moment of the games.

Sky TV customers can activate a ‘standard plan’ for Discovery+ for an alternative streaming option. Additionally, with over 55 channels and 3,800 hours of coverage, Discovery+ is a great platform for fans to enjoy the Olympics on various devices.

The opening ceremony coverage on BBC and Discovery+ is set to start at 5.45pm, so make sure to tune in to catch all the excitement of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Additional Information

For viewers seeking an enhanced viewing experience, USA Network will be airing the Olympic games in 4K HDR and 5.1 surround sound. Several cable providers, including DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Sling, and Verizon, will offer this high-definition coverage, with some even supporting Dolby Vision and Atmos technology.

As the games unfold across a multitude of venues in France, including iconic landmarks like the Eiffel Tower and Château de Versailles, the 2024 Paris Olympics promise a diverse and thrilling experience for sports enthusiasts worldwide.

Stay tuned and mark your calendars to witness the magic of the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony, a celebration of unity, athleticism, and global sporting excellence.

