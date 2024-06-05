The excitement is slowly building up as the French Open Women's Semifinals and Finals approach.

French Open Women's Semifinals is scheduled on June 6 (Thursday). Once the match is confirmed, the No. 1 seed i.e. Iga Swiatek will face the No. 3 seed i.e. Coco Gauff.

And, the second semifinalist will depend on the winning candidate of the remaining quarterfinal match between 12th seed Jasmine Paolini or 4th seed Elena Rybakina against Mirra Andreeva and No. 2 seed i.e. Aryna Sabalenka.

Next, the winning candidate from each semifinal match will head to the finals on June 8 (Saturday).

Approximate timings of 2024 French Open Women's Semifinals And Finals

On June 6, the first semi-final match will start at 6:00 AM Eastern Time. On the same day, the second semi-final match will flag off at 11:00 AM ET.

After the finalists are determined, the 2024 French Open Women's Finals take place on June 8. The time is 9:00 AM ET.

Where to watch the 2024 French Open Women's Semifinals And Finals?

In the USA, the 2024 French Open Women's Semifinals And Finals will be aired on NBC and the Tennis Channel. Matches will also be streamed on the NBC Sports app or the NBCSports.com website. NBA's streaming service, Peacock will further offer exclusive streaming coverage for the 2024 French Open Women's Semifinals And Finals.

Who are the heavy favorites in the 2024 French Open Women's tournament?

Three-time French Open champion (2020, 2022, and 2023) Iga Swiatek is the top seed. She is currently highly favored to win this year and create a record of being the youngest player to win three titles consecutively. Next comes Aryna Sabalenka who is seeded 2nd and Coco Gauff, who is seeded 3rd.

Advertisement

The first highlight from this year is all four reigning Grand Slam champions including Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, and Markéta Vondroušová reached the quarterfinals. Secondly, the 2024 French Open Women's tournament will be Alizé Cornet, the former world No. 11's final professional appearance.