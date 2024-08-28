How to Watch the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Paralympics? Start Time, Schedule, TV, and Streaming Details

The 2024 Paris Olympics are over, but the competition hasn’t ended yet. It's time for the Paralympics in the City of Light. The country has promised a Game to remember ahead of its hosting. The much-awaited event will kick off on Wednesday with an iconic opening ceremony, which will be focused on the Place de la Concorde.

The first of the 549 gold medals to be awarded the following day. After the success of the recently concluded Olympics, about two million tickets have been sold, and 500,000 are still up for purchase, as reported by BBC.

Now that the opening ceremony has fans, curious fans want to know when and where to watch the event, which will mark the beginning of 11 days of competition (549 medal events across 22 Para sports). Let's have a look at all the important details, below:

2024 Paris Paralympics 2024 opening ceremony - Start time

The Paris Paralympics 2024 opening ceremony will be held on Wednesday, August 28 at Place de la Concorde and the Champs-Elysées at 2 p.m. ET. The event will kick off at 1 p.m. ET with a preview show.

How to watch the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Paralympics?

Following the preview show on USA Network, the opening ceremony will be live telecasted at 2 p.m. ET on the aforementioned channel.

Advertisement

Additionally, NBC will present an encore presentation in primetime on Friday, August 31, at Aug. 31 at 9:00 p.m. ET. Also, the streaming will be available to watch on mobile, tablet, and connected TV devices via the Peacock, NBC, and NBC Sports apps.

Wednesday, August 28

Paris Preview Show at Peacock, NBC Olympics site (1-2 PM)

Paris Paralympics 2024 Opening Ceremony (live) at Peacock, NBC Olympics site (2-5:30 PM)

Paris Paralympics 2024 Opening Ceremony (enhanced encore) at Peacock, NBC Olympics site (9-11 PM)

It is to be noted that the coverage of the opening ceremony will be in more territories than ever before.

The Paris Paralympics 2024 Opening Ceremony to be held out of the stadium

Yes! Just like the Paris Olympics, the opening ceremony of the Paralympics will also be held outside the stadium. The parade of the nation will feature several legendary landmarks of the country.

The parade of the athletes will begin from the bottom of the Champs-Elysees, going through many iconic landmarks of Paris before they head to the Place de la Concorde. The place is the largest square in the City of Light, which is a symbol of the country's philosophical, cultural, and literary values.

Advertisement

The much-awaited event will be managed by Thomas Jolly, the French theater actor and director who also looked after the opening and closing ceremony of the Olympics. There will be around 4,400 athletes from a record 168 delegations.

Additionally, three sports, Eritrea, Kiribati, and Kosovo, are set to make their debut in the French capital. After the action-packed games, the Games will announce its conclusion with a closing ceremony at the Stade de France on Sunday, 8 September.

The country has never before hosted a summer Paralympics games and all eyes will be on the country to deliver a spectacular event.

ALSO READ: Swimmer Ali Truwit Makes It to Paralympics One Year After Losing Leg in Shark Attack While Snorkeling