How to Watch the Tour Championship 2024? Start Time, Schedule, TV, Streaming Details, and More

The 2024 Tour Championship, the third leg of the FedEx playoff is going to commence today, August 29, and will conclude on Sunday, September 1. The event will see 30 top golfers from the FedEx standings competing for a whopping $100 million prize pool in the four-day event.

Since the competition is about to begin in a few hours, let us guide you about the complete details of the event’s start time, schedule, TV, streaming details, and much more in this article right away!

The 2024 Tour Championship: Start time and venue

The 2024 Tour Championship kicks off today with the first round beginning at 11:16 a.m. ET at the newly restored East Lake Golf Club. As the golf course has undergone a restoration, golfers are anticipated to face a new and unfamiliar challenge on the links.

Furthermore, the last group of golfers will take to the golf course at 2 p.m. ET. Check out the Tee Times for the tournament below.

2024 Tour Championship schedule: Round 1’s Tee Times

As the event begins at 11:16 a.m., the first pair to tee off will be Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Justin Thomas. They will be followed by Tom Hoge and Aaron Rai at 11:27 a.m. Lastly, the last set of golfers, Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele, will take to the course at 2 p.m.

Here are the tee times of all the golfers’ first round (All Times in ET)

11:16 a.m.: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Justin Thomas

11:27 a.m.: Tom Hoge, Aaron Rai

11:38 a.m.:Taylor Pendrith, Chris Kirk

11:49 a.m.: Sepp Straka, Matthieu Pavon

12:00 p.m.: Billy Horschel, Tommy Fleetwood

12:16 p.m.: Akshay Bhatia, Robert MacIntyre

12:27 p.m.: Viktor Hovland, Russell Henley

12:38 p.m.: Tony Finau, Byeong Hun An

12:49 p.m.: Shane Lowry, Adam Scott

1:00 p.m.: Sungjae Im, Sahith Theegala

1:16 p.m.: Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay

1:27 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Wyndham Clark

1:38 p.m.: Ludvig Åberg, Rory McIlroy

1:49 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Keegan Bradley

2:00 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele

How to watch the Tour Championship 2024? TV and streaming details

Fans looking forward to watching their favorite golfers step onto the golf course at the 2024 Tour Championship round one, may tune into Golf Channel, which will air coverage from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET on Thursday. You may even listen to the radio coverage on PGA Tour Radio.

Meanwhile, fans may stream the first round on Thursday via Peacock and ESPN+. While Peacock will simulcast Golf Channel’s TV coverage starting at 1 p.m. ET, ESPN+ will offer exclusive early and featured group coverage beginning at 11:15 a.m. ET.

Here are the complete TV Schedule and Streaming details for all four rounds (as per CBS Sports):

Round 1 - Thursday

PGA Tour Live: 11:15 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 1-6 p.m. on Golf Channel, Fubo

Live streaming: 1-6 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 12-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday

PGA Tour Live: 11:15 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 1-6 p.m. on Golf Channel, Fubo

Live streaming: 1-6 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 12-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday

PGA Tour Live: 12-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1 - 2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel, Fubo

Early streaming: 1 - 2:30 p.m. on Peacock

Live TV coverage: 2:30 - 7 p.m. on NBC, Fubo

Live streaming: 2:30 - 7 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 2-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

PGA Tour Live: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 12 - 1:30 p.m. on Golf Channel, Fubo

Early streaming: 12 - 1:30 p.m. on Peacock

Live TV coverage: 1:30 - 6 p.m. on NBC, Fubo

Live streaming: 1:30 - 6 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Being the final event of the PGA Tour season, this tournament promises to be the most thrilling one, giving fans the chance to cheer for their favorite golfers. It will also be exciting to see who claims the top spot on the leaderboard and wins a share of the impressive $25 million prize purse after the final day of the tournament.

