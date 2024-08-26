How To Watch The US Open 2024? Schedule, Prize Money And Top Seeds

The US Open, the final Grand Slam of the year, is kicking off at Flushing Meadows in New York on Monday, August 26.

One of the key players to watch is Italy’s Jannik Sinner, who enters the tournament after revealing that he had failed two doping tests within a year and served suspended sentences.

In the men’s draw, all eyes will also be on Novak Djokovic, who recently won an Olympic gold , and Carlos Alcaraz. Djokovic, the Paris Olympics gold medallist, is aiming to extend his Grand Slam victories to a record-breaking 25. On the women’s side, besides defending champion Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka will draw attention after she skipped the Summer Games to focus on her US Open preparation.

READ MORE: Watch: Novak Djokovic Abruptly Ends Interview After Repeated Questions About Wimbledon Crowd

US Open 2024 - Start time and Venue

The action at the US Open begins at 11 a.m. local time and runs throughout the day. The matches take place at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, located in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park, Queens, New York. This event is organized by the United States Tennis Association.

The US Open is the second hardcourt Grand Slam of the year, following the Australian Open.

Advertisement

Finals are played at the 23,771-seat Arthur Ashe Stadium, with Louis Armstrong Stadium, the Grandstand, and Court 17 serving as the other key courts.

How to watch US Open 2024?

Get ready for some thrilling tennis action! The 2024 US Open will air on ESPN starting at noon ET on August 26, with streaming available on the ESPN App from 11 a.m. ET until the end of the day's matches. The official regional broadcasters are:

Africa : beIN Sports and SuperSport

: beIN Sports and SuperSport Europe : Eurosport, Sky Sports, Puls4, SRF/RSI, Sportdeutschland.TV, SuperTennis, and Telefonica/Movistar

: Eurosport, Sky Sports, Puls4, SRF/RSI, Sportdeutschland.TV, SuperTennis, and Telefonica/Movistar Asia Pacific and Oceania : CCTV, CJ ENM, Digicel, MIGU, Nine, PCCW, Sportcast, TDM, SPOTV, Stan Sport, TVNZ, and WOWOW

: CCTV, CJ ENM, Digicel, MIGU, Nine, PCCW, Sportcast, TDM, SPOTV, Stan Sport, TVNZ, and WOWOW India and the subcontinent : Sony Sports Network

: Sony Sports Network Latin America and the Caribbean : ESPN International

: ESPN International Middle East : beIN Sports

: beIN Sports North America: ESPN, TSN, RDS

US Open schedule 2024

Men's and women's singles competition : Monday, Aug. 26 through Sunday, Sept. 8

: Monday, Aug. 26 through Sunday, Sept. 8 Doubles and mixed doubles competition : Starts Wednesday, Aug. 28

: Starts Wednesday, Aug. 28 Mixed doubles final : Thursday, Sept. 5

: Thursday, Sept. 5 Women's doubles final : Friday, Sept. 6

: Friday, Sept. 6 Men's doubles final : Saturday, Sept. 7

: Saturday, Sept. 7 Women's singles final : Saturday, Sept. 7 at 4 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Sept. 7 at 4 p.m. ET Men's singles final: Sunday, Sept. 8 at 2 p.m. ET

Advertisement

What is the Prize Money for the 2024 US Open?

The total prize pool is $75 million, marking a 15% increase from 2023.

The US Open will offer the highest individual prize money among the four Grand Slams in 2024, with $3.6 million for the singles champions, surpassing the $3.51 million awarded at Wimbledon in July.

Men’s and women’s doubles champions : $750,000

: $750,000 Mixed doubles champions: $200,000

The prize breakdown for the singles category (men and women) is as follows:

Champions : $3.6 million

: $3.6 million Runners-up : $1.8 million

: $1.8 million Semifinalists : $1 million

: $1 million Quarterfinalists : $530,000

: $530,000 Round of 16 : $325,000

: $325,000 Third round : $215,000

: $215,000 Second round : $140,000

: $140,000 First round: $100,000

Who were the men's and women's singles winners at the 2023 US Open?

At the 2023 US Open, Novak Djokovic secured his 24th major title in men's singles, defeating Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6, 6-3.

In the women's singles final, Coco Gauff claimed her first major title, overcoming Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Who are the top seeds in the men’s and women’s draw at the US Open?

Advertisement

Men’s singles:

Jannik Sinner (Italy)

Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

Carlos Alcaraz (Spain)

Alexander Zverev (Germany)

Daniil Medvedev (Russia)

Women’s singles:

Iga Swiatek (Poland)

Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus)

Coco Gauff (USA)

Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan)

Jasmine Paolini (Italy)

How are the players drawn in the tournament?

As with other Grand Slams, the top 32 players in both the ATP and WTA rankings automatically qualify for the main draw and are seeded to avoid meeting in the early rounds.

Most of the other participants reach the main draw through qualifying rounds, while some—local players and past major champions who have slipped in rankings—receive wild card entries from the tournament organizers.