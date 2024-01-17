UFC 297: Strickland vs. Du Plessis: All details date, time, match card and how to watch

UFC is set to host their first major UFC pay-per-view of this year, UFC 297, with two major championships on the line, Sean Strickland shocked the world after he captured a victory against one of the best UFC fighters of all time Israel Adesanya at UFC 293.

He will defend his UFC middleweight championship against UFC fighter Dricuss Du Plessis in the main event in a grudge fight.

The rivalry between Dricuss Du Plessis and Sean Strickland is at an all-time high, both UFC stars are exchanging virtual blows at each other. At the UFC 2024 press conference, Strickland raised questions about Du Plessis's relationship with his coach, and on the other hand, Du Plessis talked about Strickland’s childhood trauma and his father

Fans are excited for the next chapter in UFC’s middleweight division, will Strickland defend his title and defeat Du Plessis to establish himself as the legitimate champion, or Dricuss Du Plessis will become the first UFC champion from South Africa and begin a new chapter in UFC’s middleweight divisions.

The co-main event is for the women’s Bantamweight championship between Qaquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva. More fights are announced a total of 13 fights are advertised on the card.

Where and how to watch the UFC 297: Strickland vs Du Plessis fight?

UFC is set to make its return to Canada with UFC 297, The UFC 297 will take place on 20th January 2024, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

UFC is returning to UFC after 2018, the last UFC event in Canada was UFC 231. UFC 297 will mark the seventh appearance of the UFC in Canada. Fans from the United States of America can watch UFC 297 ESPN+, and UFC fight pass, the main event will exclusively stream on ESPN+.

UFC 297 Fight Card

Main Card:

Sean Strickland (c) vs. Dricus du Plessis for the UFC middleweight title

Raquel Pennington vs. Mayra Bueno Silva for the UFC bantamweight title

Neil Magny vs. Mike Malott; Welterweights

Chris Curtis vs. Marc-Andre Barriault; Middleweights

Arnold Allen vs. Movsar Evloev; Featherweights

Prelims Card

Brad Katona vs. Garrett Armfield; Bantamweights

Charles Jourdain vs. Sean Woodson; Featherweights

Serhiy Sidey vs. Ramon Taveras; Bantamweights

Gillian Robertson vs. Polyana Viana; Strawweight

Early Prelims Card

Yohan Lainesse vs. Sam Patterson; Welterweights

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Priscila Cachoeira; Flyweights

Malcolm Gordon vs. Jimmy Flick; Flyweights



UFC 297 Broadcast and Live Streaming Details

UFC 297 will take place on 20th January 2024, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, the early prelims will start at 3:30 PM PT( Pacific time ) and 6:30 PM ET( Eastern Time). The prelims card will start at 5 PM PT( Pacific Time) and 8 PM ET (Eastern Time), The main card will start at 10 PM ET (Eastern Time) and 7 PM PT (Pacific Time).

United States

Main Card: 10 pm ET and 7 pm PT, ESPN+

Prelims: 8 pm ET and 5 pm PT, ESPN, ESPN News,

Early Prelims: 6:30 pm ET and 3:30 pm PT, ESPN, UFC Fight Night

Canada:

Main Card: 10 pm ET and 7 pm PT on Sportsnet, UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass, Rumble, and YouTube

Prelims: 8 pm ET and 5 pm PT on Sportsnet and TVA Sports

Early Prelims: 6:30 pm ET and 3:30 pm PT on UFC FIGHT PASS

United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland:

Main Card: 3 am GMT (Sunday) on TNT Sports

Prelims: 1 am GMT (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS, TNT Sports, and Discovery+

Early Prelims: 11:30 pm GMT on UFC FIGHT PASS

India

Main Card: 7:30 am IST (Sunday) on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3 and Sony LIV



Australia

Main Card: 2 pm AEDT and 11 am AWST (Sunday) on Main Event on Foxtel and Main Event on Kayo

Prelims: 12 pm AEDT and 9 am AWST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS and ESPN

Early Prelims: 10:30 am AEDT and 7:30 am AWST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS

